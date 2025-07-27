Augustine: 'Charlotteville Natural Treasures Day more than a festival'

Charlotteville Natural Treasures Day on July 21 started at Fort Campbelton with a ritual dance and an opening prayer, which was followed by the traditions of the washing of the dead, dancing the cocoa, dirt-oven baking and the saw pit. - Photo courtesy Visual Styles -

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine is comforted by the production displayed by the Charlotteville Heritage Folk Performers during the annual Tobago Heritage Festival.

Speaking with Newsday at the site, Augustine, who was amidst the procession, said the festivities in Charlotteville is more than a festival event.

"It is actually a living archive from the solemn ritual of the washing of the dead bed to the vibrant rhythms of tamboo bamboo and the foot pounding on cocoa.

"This day awakens the soul of a community, reminds us of how we once lived in unison with each other and in harmony with our environment."

A concern raised throughout the festival is that villages were having an issue getting young people to participate in the productions.

Augustine, when questioned, said perhaps the other villages will have to take a page out of Charlotteville’s book.

"What Charlotteville does – it allows the young people in the village to be the ones who are the leaders of the folk organisation in the village.

So it’s young people leading, young people are there in the planning, organising and executing.

"The young people are active participants in Charlotteville, and that’s what makes Charlotteville unique.

"That is, perhaps what we need to do across the island."

He pointed at the return of several villages, including Bethel, noting that some good things are happening within the fraternity.

"Indeed, we would like to see more active participation from more young people."

Assistant Secretary in the THA Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transport, Niall George, was also a part of the procession.

George said he has been to all the activities on the schedule thus far.

"They’ve kept the standard – it’s been very good; it’s been very entertaining, but let’s not lose sight of the real reason of the festival – it is for cultural retention.

"The aim is to show the new generation what was done back then. If you look at society today, it's totally different from then. So if you don’t have things like the heritage festival to teach the younger ones the way it was before, it would be lost forever."

He said if one pays attention to the festivals in Moriah and Charlotteville, the participants comprise of several generations of families.

"We see them incorporating the young ones – I think that is why Charlotteville is so popular, it is about the inclusivity.

"These two especially have a very inclusive feel to the festival and I think that is what we have to strive for."

Natural Treasures Day ended with a stage show at the bandstand.