Adino Stephen Girod called to the bar – From tragedy to triumph

Adino Stephen Girod, 40, of La Rufin Road, Moruga was formally called to the bar during a ceremony at the Hall of Justice, Port of Spain on July 18. Photo courtesy Adino Stephen Girod -

AGAINST all odds, 40-year-old Adino Stephen Girod of La Rufin Road, Moruga, stood tall –figuratively – on July 18, when he was formally called to the bar at a ceremony at the Hall of Justice, Port of Spain.

Nearly 21 years after a life-altering accident left him paralysed, Girod's journey from a devastating fall to becoming a member of the legal profession is being hailed as a remarkable story of relentless determination, faith and courage.

Girod told Newsday, "The experience was humbling, fulfilling and rewarding. I have no regrets about studying law. Outside of Christianity, studying law gave me a reason to wake up in the morning because there was always something to look forward to. It gave me a sense of purpose."

On October 27, 2004, Girod, then 20, fell between 18 and 20 feet from a rooftop in Tableland while working on a job.

Before the accident, he had started his own roofing business at 19. He was a former student of Moruga Composite School (now Moruga Secondary School) and once dreamed of becoming a civil engineer.

But he was left with a broken neck and spinal cord injuries. As a quadriplegic, he had lost the use of all four limbs and has needed daily help with basic tasks like eating and drinking ever since.

He turns 41 in October.

"I was in a pity party for about six years," he recalled. "I decided that life has to go on, so I decided to make something of myself, because I always had a belief and hope that one day I would walk again. I never wanted to be in the same position as I was when I fell…

"I decided to pick myself up and continue."

In 2015, a friend, attorney Joel Roper, of Maris Stella Chambers in Port of Spain, encouraged Girod to pursue a career in law.

"He thought I could study law and make a decent living, given my condition. I did not think I would have been able to do it," Girod said.

But his friend insisted Girod had what it took, and eventually, Girod decided to challenge himself.

He admitted, "One of my biggest fears was that I was afraid of failure. I said to myself, 'Your limitations are only as strong as you allow them to be.'

"Ever since, that has been my motto. I always believe in challenging myself and not being in one state of mind."

In 2017, his mother, June Girod, a pillar of strength throughout his journey, spotted an ad in the newspaper for a law programme. It reminded her of Roper's encouragement, and they contacted the school – SAM Caribbean Ltd, which was collaborating with BPP University in London.

Girod enrolled in May 2017 and got his law degree (LLB) in 2020. The class began with 45 students, but only about 12 finished, and Girod was the only male. The coursework was mostly online, but Girod did exams in person, assisted by someone who would write on his behalf.

He later did the legal practice course (LPC) at the University of Law, in collaboration with the Institute of Law and Academic Studies, and completed it in 2024. His six-month training contract began in July 2024.

Girod's legal studies were filled with physical and emotional challenges.

"When I started to study law, I had a lot of pains physically…It was intense body pain and I would usually have to write exams in intense pain.

"Sometimes I would be hospitalised for a week or two, and days later I had to write exams even when I was not fully recovered. Once, I cried."

Travelling from Moruga to St Augustine for exams meant leaving home as early as 5 am, followed by long hours in pain and traffic.

"That was part of the struggle," he said.

Now, he hopes to continue with Maris Stella Chambers, where he received his training.

"I would not mind continuing to work with them," he said.

Though he lives with his parents and relatives, Girod dreams of owning his own home.

Had the accident not happened, he says he would have designed and built it himself.

Living in Moruga has its challenges, especially if he is to be based in Port of Spain.

"The roads are bad, and amenities are lacking. I applied for a house from the Housing Development Corporation last year and got a reference number. I am hopeful," he said.

He hopes to move to Princes Town, which is closer to both Moruga and Port of Spain.

"I would like to relocate to an area that is more convenient, especially when I have to go to court. The nearest courthouse from home is in Princes Town," Girod said.

"It would be significantly shorter to travel from there to get to Port of Spain. I want to be present in court as well as attend virtual hearings. Right now, I prefer civil law but want to get more experience."

His family's current home, like many others in TT, was not built for someone with a disability. To get in and out, relatives physically carry him up a flight of stairs.

Concerned about their health, a few years ago from his bed, Girod designed a lift himself using a computer on his belly and knuckles to type due to limited hand movements.

He added, "A fabricator built it based on my design. It works with electricity, but during outages, they still have to carry me."

He travels with the help of at least two relatives to get into his wheelchair. On most Sundays, he attends church in Rio Claro.

Between the accident and beginning law school, he kept his mind sharp. At the time of his fall, he had only two CXC passes. From his room, using a laptop, he earned six more, including mathematics, and taught himself.

"People would drop by and help sometimes, but mostly, I was my own teacher."

The first few years post-accident were the hardest. Girod was constantly in and out of the hospital and unable to work. He now survives on a disability grant, which barely covers his expenses.

His law education cost over $240,000, paid for through the generosity of family, friends and from his $2,000 monthly grant.

Girod's reflections on life are just as powerful as his achievements.

"Normally, most people, when asked what advice they would give to young people, would say to follow their dreams. But I have met a lot of people who tried following their dreams, and they are miserable."

Instead, he advised young people to follow their hearts and challenge themselves.

"You must be able to challenge yourself, because you would only know how much potential you have when you challenge yourself. Sometimes we walk around with untapped potential and do not realise what we are capable of until we take that first step to challenge ourselves."

Before becoming an attorney, Girod never believed such a path was possible.

"But by taking that first step, it made me recognise that untapped potential."

His father, Brent Girod, like other relatives, beamed with pride.

"He is someone who depends on others, so achieving something like this is truly amazing. He can inspire young people, even those without any disabilities. He took on the challenge and came out on top," his father told Newsday.

"We are overwhelmed with emotion. We feel deeply for Stephen, and he has made us so proud. This is something truly special. He is special too."

The family has been receiving warm congratulations from all corners of Moruga and on social media.

The father joked, "People are even congratulating me, saying how proud they are. I was just about to tell Stephen to post something on social media to let them know I did not sit the exams!"