Why we need a policy on board changes

Ronald Ramkissoon - File Photo

THE EDITOR: Should UNC-appointed board members face the same treatment inflicted on PNM-appointed board members should the government change? Some will undoubtedly say yes. I say no! From what we have all noticed over the last few weeks, it seems clear that there is need for some clear thinking and policy guidelines, at least. I do not discount the view that we seem to have a penchant for disrespecting policy and even law at times.

The results of any contest, even an election, can bring out the worst in some of us – winners and losers. I refer here specifically to our recent national election which has brought in its wake some disturbing situations to our already irritable environment. Why do I believe there is need for a policy?

Firstly, too many of our citizens and their families are put through anxiety, humiliation and even trauma in any post-election period. Should someone be put through this because she chooses to belong to a political party? UNC or PNM or any other party for that matter? Does the practice of democracy in our small twin-island state of 1.4 million souls have to be so brutal? I think not. We are better than that, I want to believe.

Secondly, for those who seem unaware, since independence there are people who serve on boards but who belong to no particular party. Believe it or not! All they wish to do is to give of their time, sometimes even without a stipend. But I ask again, should someone be punished because she belongs to a political party? If yes, is it any surprise that some of this country’s best minds across all ethnic groups have stayed away from “politics?”

Or is it that only those who belong to a political party have all the leadership, management and other skills to take TT forward? I think not. In any case are we not all citizens of a small country with limited human resources who might simply wish to exchange some of our skills for a small reward, if it can be considered that?

Without a clear policy, unnecessary name-calling and behaviour ensure that “all ah we lose” either now or later. Demotivating attacks on citizens only discourage those who may wish to serve country and not necessarily party. Available data indicate that there are many such citizens of voting age in this country today. Mind you, even the party in power benefits if qualified but non-aligned people are inclined to serve.

Thirdly, apart from members of boards, very often employees and their families are made to suffer undue anxiety because their company or entity is hamstrung until a new board is appointed. This can take several weeks. For example, some junior staff cannot be paid because they do not have a board in place to approve same. Who pays their outstanding debts?

Fourthly, what of those board members who are currently public servants, or those who are appointed by the President rather than by the Cabinet, and those on state companies who have legal obligations such as those obligations found under the Companies Act and the Securities Industries Act? Is there not a need for a clear policy for these complications too?

In conclusion, I make the recommendation for a policy change based on my experience over the last 30-plus years when I served on various boards under different political administrations. But I also make the recommendation based on my desire to see a more respectful and developed TT for all.

I fully accept that an incoming party should be free to choose people among its membership who bring attributes of requisite skills, qualifications, experience and good character to a board. I also accept that a change in government implies changes in policy. The State Enterprises Performance Monitoring Manual might be a good place to locate this clear policy.

Undoubtedly, though, this tiny republic might yet show the world how we might master a functional and relatively decent democracy and economy. This should not be too difficult since all ah we stand not only to win, but to be respected.

RONALD RAMKISSOON

economist