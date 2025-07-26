Trinidad and Tobago team selected for Caribbean Junior Golf Champs

TT golfers Elise La Borde, left, and Isabella Ramdeen. PHOTO COURTESY TTGA -

The Trinidad and Tobago Golf Association (TTGA) has named an eight-member team for the 2025 Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships (CAJGC), set to tee off from July 28-31 at the Grande Reserve Golf Course in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

The tournament is the region’s most prestigious youth golf event, gathering over 100 of the Caribbean’s top junior players aged 11-18 for four days of high-level competition.

Thirteen nations, including host Puerto Rico, Jamaica, Barbados, Dominican Republic, and TT, vie for the Hank James Team Trophy and six individual age-group titles.

TT’s team will be captained by Ross Ramkissoon (boys 16-18), a national team veteran with 14 years in the sport, and Adam Green, who previously represented TT at the R&A Junior Open in Scotland, and last year’s CAJGC in the Cayman Islands.

Ethan Collier, Ben Laughlin, and Isaiah Rowley will compete in the boys 14-15. Collier and Laughlin return for a second national stint, while Rowley has represented TT since 2022.

Additionally, Varin Singh, who won the Hurricane Junior Golf Championship in Tampa, Florida this month, and Josh Frankland, a first-time national team qualifier, fly the red, white and black in the boys 13 and under.

For the girls, Elise La Borde (girls 16-18) was also selected for the senior team in Barbados, where she placed third in the division.

Isabella Ramdeen earned her third call-up to the national squad and is fresh off a first-place finish at the 54-hole LPGA Junior Open in Daytona, Florida. Ramdeen was also the top-performing female at this year’s senior national championships in Barbados.

The team is backed by a support staff comprising head coach Chris Richards Snr, team manager Michael Charles, assistant manager Marsha Rae Leben and TT Golf Association (TTGA) representative Kalam Sookoor – “all of whom have played a vital role in guiding the athletes to this international stage,” a TTGA statement said.

TTGA president Robin Lewis expressed confidence in the young squad. He said, “Our junior national team represents the future of golf in TT. We are proud of their achievements and confident in their ability to compete with integrity and excellence. This tournament is not just about scores – it’s about building character, fostering regional unity and inspiring the next generation."