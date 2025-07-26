Trinidad and Tobago football crop may expand as changes to eligibility laws heads to Parliament

TT Football Association president Kieron Edwards. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) president Kieron Edwards remains optimistic the senior men’s football team could benefit from a broader talent pool, as proposed changes to the eligibility law are expected to go before Parliament soon.

In a recent interview on i95.5FM, Edwards confirmed that the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs has advanced the required documentation to support the legislative amendment, which would allow players with grandparents from TT to represent the country internationally.

As is stands, Chapter two, section 17 (ii) of the TT Constitution states that “A person shall not become a citizen of TT, if at the time of his birth – (a) neither of his parents is a citizen of TT.”

Even after the law is passed, Edwards said that an administrative process will follow, which includes passport approvals and family verification. However, the TTFA is already putting systems in place.

“We have a process in place with National Security and the Immigration Department to expedite passports once the coach makes his selections,” Edwards said.

This change could mark a major turning point for the senior team, expanding the reach of selection and strengthening the national setup.

Edwards said the TTFA remains fully committed to supporting head coach Dwight Yorke's squad choices. “It’s up to coach to select who he wants. Once he does, we will do what is needed to get them eligible. The grandparent’s law will give us more options to strengthen the team.”

Up next for the senior team is the final round, home-and-away schedule for Concacaf men’s Fifa World Cup qualifying.

TT's first two Group B ties are against Curacao at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo on September 5 from 8 pm, and away to Jamaica at the National Stadium in Kingston on September 8, from 7 pm.

TT’s four remaining round-robin matches will continue through October and November. TT play away to Bermuda on October 10, away to Curacao on October 14, and at home to Jamaica on November 13 and Bermuda on November 18.