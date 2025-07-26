SRPs have done the work – let justice catch up

THE EDITOR: For decades Special Reserve Police (SRP) have carried out the same duties as regular police officers. They’ve patrolled high-risk areas, responded to emergencies and upheld the law – often under the same pressures and dangers as regular police officers. Yet, until now, they were treated as second-class. No pension. No job security. No proper recognition.

SRPs were originally recruited for temporary or emergency duties. But the reality on the ground has long outgrown that definition. Many have served full-time for years – without interruption, without misconduct and without complaint. Their efforts have helped sustain an under-resourced police service. They are not auxiliary support. They are essential, and finally, the government has acknowledged this truth.

The government has now taken the decision to make SRPs part of the regular police service. This is a major step toward justice and it affirms what officers and citizens alike have known for years: SRPs have earned their place through service, sacrifice and loyalty. But this decision must be more than symbolic. It must be implemented with urgency, transparency and fairness.

By its decision on April 1, 2000, the then cabinet agreed in principle that SRPs who had served full-time for more than two years should be absorbed into the regular police service. However, the process faced significant delays.

Winston Charles, who joined the SRP in 1977 and served full-time from 1989, was later forced to relinquish his sergeant rank and choose between accepting a lower position or a separation package. He challenged the policy in court, filing his claim in 2001. Yet, due to years of administrative delays, the matter was not heard until 2017.

On June 30, the Court of Appeal finally ruled in Winston Charles v The Commissioner of Police that:

• He had been “arbitrarily neglected” by the state.

• Authorities failed to create proper regulations to give effect to cabinet’s own policy.

• His constitutional right to equal treatment under section 4(d) of the Constitution had been violated.

Charles was awarded compensation – and his case set a powerful precedent: SRPs performing the duties of regular officers cannot be denied equal treatment simply because of their title.

The ruling was reported in the Newsday under the headline “Appeal Court awards ex-SRP compensation for breaches to his rights,” confirming the court’s findings and highlighting the broader implications for long-serving SRPs across the country.

This decision is a victory, but it must be followed by action. To ensure fairness and consistency, the following steps are essential:

• Define objective criteria for regularisation – based on years of full-time service, conduct and performance.

• Implement the cabinet decisions already made – without delay or dilution.

• Apply the court’s ruling across the board – not just for one officer, but for all who meet the standard.

• Recognise retroactive service and entitlements – including rank, seniority and pension benefits – as affirmed by the court.

SRPs are not asking for favours. They are demanding fairness and they’ve more than earned it.

This message is for every SRP who has shown up day after day, who has given years, sometimes decades, of disciplined, full-time service. They have done the work without complaint. They have carried the load without proper recognition. They have earned the title of regular police officer – and the dignity that comes with it. They’ve earned the respect. They have earned their place.

The government has taken the right step. Now it must finish the job – with fairness, urgency and respect, and it must count every year already served.

BRYAN ST LOUIS

via e-mail