Shameful neglect of golf course

THE EDITOR: It is both frustrating and heartbreaking to witness the continued neglect of one of Tobago’s most valuable tourism assets – the Mt Irvine Golf Course.

Once ranked among the finest golf courses in the Caribbean, Mt Irvine has now been left to fall into a shameful state of disrepair. What was once a world-class course – attracting international visitors and enhancing Tobago’s image – is now virtually unplayable. Overgrown fairways, deteriorating facilities, and a lack of basic maintenance reflect a glaring absence of vision and leadership from those entrusted with our island’s development.

Why is this happening?

Tourism is not a luxury for Tobago – it is a necessity. In a time when the global tourism market is increasingly competitive, we should be leveraging every unique advantage we have. Instead, one of our flagship attractions is being wasted.

Imagine the potential of having not just one, but two fully functioning, world-class golf courses on an island of this size. That would be a powerful draw for visitors, especially those seeking sporting holidays, retreats, and high-value experiences.

Reviving Mt Irvine Golf Course is not just about grass and bunkers; it’s about jobs, pride, investment, and putting Tobago back on the international map. The silence and inaction from those in charge speak volumes.

While the golf course is privately owned, this should not prevent meaningful intervention. The government could explore a co-management agreement with the owners to restore and operate the facility in the national interest.

Alternatively, if the current ownership continues to allow deterioration, a compulsory purchase or long-term lease arrangement should be considered. Tobago’s future cannot be held back by inaction or indifference.

It’s time for the powers that be to stop ignoring what’s right in front of them. Tobago deserves better.

FIACRA VAUGHAN

Tobago