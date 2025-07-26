Police: Prisoner’s throat not slit

Besson Street Police Station, Port of Spain. - File photo

SENIOR police officers are dismissing social media reports, that began circulating on July 26, that a prisoner’s throat was slit while in custody at Besson Street Police Station.

Newsday was told the 47-year-old prisoner was suffering from an apparent mental health disorder and has been inflicting injuries on himself.

The man was arrested after being found in an enclosed premises and, overnight, had an episode where he started banging his head against his cell repeatedly. He was taken to the hospital and was returned to his cell by 6 am on July 26.

Officers made regular checks on him and realised he was digging at his throat with his fingernails. He was again taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital.

A senior officer told Newsday they are trying to get him admitted to the St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital, where he can receive the needed specialty care.