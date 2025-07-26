Mayaro man, 67, is missing

-

Theodore "Beast" Gunpat, 67, of Ortoire Village in Mayaro, has been reported missing, and worried relatives are hoping that video footage can help determine his whereabouts.

The father of five is a well-known fish vendor in the community.

He was last seen around 7 am on July 23, when someone picked him up in a van and they left together.

According to reports, the van was seen heading toward Rio Claro.

On July 25, a relative told Newsday that hours after he left, they had not heard from him and became worried. When they called his cellphone, it went straight to voicemail.

From what the family learned, he was going with the person regarding the sale of a van.

"He would normally tell someone where he was going. Up to now, we do not know where he is. He would call for someone to pick him up if necessary. He does not sleep out. His phone is off."

They have been visiting the homes of people with CCTV cameras to try to find him.

The NGO Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT), led by Vallance Rambharat, has been searching for him alongside family and friends.

"Let's get him home," a Facebook post from HSRT said on the afternoon of July 24, as the group urged people to share a flyer with his photo, name and address.

Anyone with information about Ganpat's whereabouts is asked to call the police at 555, 999, or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).

They can also contact HSRT at 799-1453.

Mayaro police are investigating.