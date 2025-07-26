Judge sets deadline in Satie Karim case for 4pm today — Charge or free kidnap suspect

Jankie Satie Karim -

A High Court judge has given police until 4 pm on July 26, to either charge or release the female suspect held in connection with the kidnapping of Jankie Satie Karim. Justice Karen Reid gave this order just before 6 pm on July 25.

She said by that time on July 26, the police “would have had sufficient time to determine whether the applicant should be charged or released...

“If the applicant is not charged or released by 4 pm on the 26th of July 2025, I find that a continued detention, thereafter, would become unjustified.

“If the applicant is not released or charged…She should forthwith, thereafter, be released.”

Earlier on July 25, Reid granted a writ of habeas corpus calling on police to justify the woman’s continued detention.

The woman’s attorneys Keron Ramkhalwhan, Shalini Sankar and Anwar Hosein argued that police were holding their client without just cause.

In arguments, when the case was called at 5 pm, Ramkhalwhan said it was “long past 70-hours,” since his client was detained.

He said since he read the police’s explanation for the woman’s continued detention, three days had elapsed, before the writ was issued. He said while the police acknowledged its investigative team was inundated with another kidnapping, they did not say why any officer from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit could not have interviewed the woman.

Ramkhalwhan said that interview had since been completed and now it was up to the police to “contemplate whether they have sufficient evidence to charge or not and thereafter to continue inquiries.”

He also said his client’s detention should not be dependent on the police sending their file to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The police, in an affidavit for Police Commissioner Alister Guevarro, in response to the writ, said the woman was arrested on May 21 after the investigators went to an abandoned beach house on the Toco Main Road, Rampanalgas.

The police said the suspect was seen exiting the abandoned house, apprehended and then arrested.

An interview was first planned for July 23, but the police said it could not be done because the investigative team was also involved in investigating another kidnapping, that of two victims who were reportedly snatched on July 21.

The police also said investigators, during that time, obtained warrants to search the woman’s phone for evidence for the Cyber Crime Unit to process.

They also noted that between July 22-24, five people suspected to be involved in Karim’s kidnapping, were arrested so the period of the investigation “has naturally lengthened,” because of the number of people allegedly involved.

The police also said while the interview was being done on July 25, investigators were also executing a search warrant at the woman’s home in Matura. An affidavit said the investigative team received instructions from the DPP to compile its evidence and send a soft copy to that office for advice on the woman’s detention.

The court was told that was expected to be done on July 25, after which, on advice, a decision would be made whether to charge or release the suspect. The police insisted because of the seriousness of the offence and the number of people detained, relative to same, the period of the detention of the woman was justified and reasonable.

The woman was arrested at about 5 pm on July 21 in connection with Karim’s kidnapping and taken to a police station in West Trinidad.

Cpl George of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit is the lead investigator.

In their earlier application for the writ, the woman’s attorneys said family members were told the she would be interviewed at 11 am on July 23, but this was postponed. Her lawyers repeatedly asked for the new time, but none was given. No interview had yet taken place up until the matter was called at 9 am.

At 11.09 pm on July 23, the woman’s attorneys sent a pre-action letter to the police commissioner asking for her release. The commissioner’s lawyers replied the next morning, promising a response on July 24. When none came, the attorneys renewed their request for her release.

Later that day, the commissioner’s attorneys said officers were still reviewing the case with senior police leaders and would respond by the end of the day.

At 5.59 pm, the woman’s attorneys wrote again, noting that 72 hours had passed with no interview. The commissioner’s office later scheduled the interview for 9 am on July 25. However, the suspect’s attorneys insisted it be moved to 8.30 pm the same day or they would initiate habeas corpus proceedings in court. No further reply came.

The lawyers argue that her continued detention was unlawful. They say police have held her more than 72 hours without charge, have not interviewed her, and cannot justify her detention “minute by minute,” as required by case law. They also note that under the Constitution, citizens have a right to habeas corpus to challenge unlawful detention.

They argued the police were using a “pending interview” as a pretext to prolong custody and had no timeline for completing the investigation. They said the police can release her and rearrest when they have sufficient evidence to charge.

Police rescued Karim at a house in Rampanalgas, Toco, on July 21.

One of the kidnappers used Karim as a shield but was shot dead by an elite hostage rescue, counter terrorism unit of the police service. Two other suspects were captured and taken into custody for questioning.

Karim, 44, of Bassie Street, Spring Village, Valsayn was snatched at gunpoint on July 13 around 9.50 pm.

Her abductors also stole her white Toyota Hilux, which was later recovered at Sunset Drive, Five Rivers, Arouca.

She was bundled into a car and taken away. A second suspect was also shot and killed in D’Abadie hours after Karim was recaptured.