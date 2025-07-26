Hurricane season is here
THE EDITOR: The 2025 hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. Here are some preparations to take
* Assemble a disaster supplies kit.
* Check your home, roof, garage, trees.
* Determine your evacuation zone.
* Whether you live in a flood-prone area.
* Look over your insurance coverage.
* Have an emergency telephone numbers list.
We cannot prevent hurricanes, but we can ensure that we are fully prepared for them.
My safety, your safety is our responsibility.
AV RAMPERSAD
Princes town
Comments
"Hurricane season is here"