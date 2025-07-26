Hurricane season is here

In this file photo, a hillside in Grenada remains in ruins post Hurricane Ivan in 2004. -

THE EDITOR: The 2025 hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. Here are some preparations to take

* Assemble a disaster supplies kit.

* Check your home, roof, garage, trees.

* Determine your evacuation zone.

* Whether you live in a flood-prone area.

* Look over your insurance coverage.

* Have an emergency telephone numbers list.

We cannot prevent hurricanes, but we can ensure that we are fully prepared for them.

My safety, your safety is our responsibility.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes town