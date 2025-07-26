Gen Z gives hot coffee the cold shoulder

From left,Gen Zs Jada Jordan, Cassandra Ramdin and Vishala Mungal try the new Nescafe Ready-to-Drink Coffee. - Photos by Angelo Marcelle

Not all coffees are created equal – at least not from a generational perspective. For with each generation, preferences change, sometimes with some overlap.

While Boomers (1946-1964), for example, tend to favour a steaming cup of freshly-brewed coffee with depth and a touch of sweetness, with or without milk, Gen X (1965-1980) leans toward instant coffee, and espresso-based hot lattes and cappuccinos, with added flavours such as whipped cream and caramel. But they also enjoy a good iced coffee and cold brew. Millennial's (1981-1996) preferences are diverse, and they tend to experiment with different brewing methods and flavours, giving priority to customising their beverages, whether hot or cold. For them, this is all part of the coffee shop experience, from where they usually work, study or spend time with friends, as documented on their social media pages. For Gen Zs (1997-2012), the latest generation to enter the coffee-drinking market and the one that's always on the go, it is all about convenience.

"As Gen Zs we don't have time to sit and make a cup of coffee, add creamer, add sweetener; we don't have the time for that. We're kinda liking the short route for most things right now," Jada Jordan told Newsday at the launch of the Nescafe new Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Coffee, on July 23, at Nestle's Valsayn compound.

"I drink coffee, not so much for the caffeine as for the enjoyment. So given the convenience and seeing that it is a really good-tasting beverage, I'm looking for a case right now," Jordan said, with a chuckle.

Although Cassandra Ramdin doesn't drink a lot of coffee, she said like so many in her generation, she likes to fill her big tumbler with ice and a sweet beverage.

"So for the Nescafe RTD, it's perfect to just grab, put some ice and go."

Vishala Mungal works and is also a student, which increases her need for caffeine.

"I stay up late to study, so I need the extra energy to keep me up at night."

But like most Gen Zs, she said, she doesn't like the bitter coffee taste that other generations tend to favour. And the fact that Gen Zs are always on the move, the convenience of a sweet on-the-go beverage is very appealing.

"We love the grab-and-go, because we don't have time to make our own. So a ready-made sweet, grab-and-go on the way to school, work, at school, at work, when we're studying; it's just very easy and convenient."

And while their reasons for drinking coffee may differ, in addition to loving the convenience of a grab-and-go, these Gen Zs all have one coffee-drinking habit in common – their coffee must be cold.

Nescafe's senior Consumer Marketing manager Keri Bailey said the company's research shows that Gen Z has a "thirst for cold coffee," with more than 50 per cent of its young consumers drinking cold coffee on a regular basis.

"Cold coffee is one of the fastest growing categories in the coffee industry; up 15 per cent in the last four years," she said, adding that is not just a passing trend, but a "cultural phenomenon."

The RTDs come in mocha and vanilla, with more Caribbean-based and seasonal flavours to come.

"We are not just introducing a new product; we are creating a movement – a movement that empowers our fans to share their stories, engage with our brand, and advocate for a lifestyle that embraces both energy and enjoyment."