Beckles laments closing of youth programmes

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles. - File photo

MYA QUAMIE and SEAN DOUGLAS

OPPOSITION Leader Pennelope Beckles is lamenting the suspension of programmes under the Youth Training and Employment Partnership Programme (YTEPP).

During a public meeting in Malabar on July 24 she said many of her constituents have told her that many YTEPP programmes have either completely stopped or been stalled.

She said the practice of ending youth programmes was not abnormal for the UNC administration.

“When the UNC got into office in 2010, one of the first things they did was close down all the youth camps.

“Now some of us don’t understand the significance of those youth camps, because not everybody can be a lawyer, engineer or doctor. When you want a good plumber and a good electrician, that was part of the vision of the PNM.”

She said after returning to office in 2015, a decision was taken to restore them.

“Because we understand the importance of opportunities for young people.”

She said the multiplicity of programmes developed under the PNM was second to none and applauded former Youth Development and National Service minister Foster Cummings for his work.

“There was absolutely no programme that wasn’t developed by YTEPP and MIC. Our responsibility became to explain it all to them, and they themselves became confused when we shared with them all the different programmes we developed.

“The OJT programme, developed by the PNM, created opportunities for so many young people to get training on the job and allowed them to go out into the world of work.

She said she has continued referring her constituents to the OJT programme and is waiting to see what the new government will do.

“Like many other MPs, some of my constituents bought into the story, lock, stock and barrel, that when UNC wins, everybody wins. Now as I walk they’re saying yellow is the curse.”

Newsday called Tertiary Education and Skills Training Minister Prakash Persad on July 25 to verity the claims but got no answer. WhatsApp messages were sent to Persad and Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath. No response was received.

Beckles said Trinidad and Tobago was now at a defining point in its political history.

“You don’t need to see more to see this government does not really care about the people of TT. They care only about themselves.”

Saying many PNM MPs had received fewer votes in the April 28 general election that in past elections, she said, “A lot of our people are not happy.”

With the PNM tally dropping by 100,000 voters since the prior election, she said, “When they are not happy they stay home.”

Beckles said the PNM now has a responsibility to listen to the people, and to educate itself and the general public.

“Let them know we care. In some instances we need to be a lot more sensitive.”

She said elections were coming up for local government corporations and the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).

“We need to put our house in order. The PNM has a track record of delivery.”

Beckles recalled the elections at which the PNM had lost office,only to later bounce back.

“We will be back in office,” she vowed, “if not in five years, then in less than five years.”

She said it was her duty to continue to listen to supporters and to offer a vision that says only the PNM could properly lead TT and that the party cared for people.

Saying the PNM was the only party that had endured since Independence, she urged,”We have to focus on being a united organisation.”

Urging more accountability by officers within the party such as by making presentations at general council, she said, “It is not going to be business as usual.”

Saying the PNM has so far held public rallies at the Beetham Estate and Malabar, she announced upcoming meetings respectively in the constituencies of Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West, Laventille East/Morvant, and San Fernando East.

Beckles said, “We need the input of every single person.”