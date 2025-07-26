2 arrested for guns, ammo in Point Fortin

- File photo

TWO Point Fortin men are among the most recent to be arrested for the possession of illegal firearms and ammunition during state of emergency exercises. They were arrested in separate incidents on the night of July 25.

In the first incident, Sgt Khadaroo, Ag Cpl Ramnarine, Ag Cpl Swan and PC Gopaul went to a Guapo bar around 9 pm to follow up on information that a patron had an illegal firearm. They were accompanied by officers of the Point Fortin CID, Gang Intelligence Unit, K-9 Unit, La Brea and Guapo Police Stations, Point Fortin Municipal Police and Area West SWDTF.

They searched the 49-year-old suspect, of Gonzales Village, and found a Taurus pistol loaded with five rounds of nine millimetre ammunition tucked in his waistband. When questioned, he admitted he did not have a Firearm User License (FUL) and was arrested. The officers also searched his home but did not find anything illegal. PC Gopaul is continuing investigations.

In the other incident, Ag Cpl Swan, W/Ag Cpl Joseph and a party of officers of the Point Fortin CID and Area West SWDTF were on a joint mobile patrol in the Point Fortin District when they went to Sunset Beach Road, Fanny Village, based on information, and searched a Nissan Xtrail.

During the search, officers found a Smith and Wesson pistol loaded with three rounds of ammunition hidden under a child seat. When questioned, he admitted that he did not have a FUL and was subsequently arrested. The officers also searched his home but did not find anything illegal. PC Suruj is continuing investigations.