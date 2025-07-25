Women judges committed to judicial well-being

THE EDITOR: July 25 marks a historic milestone as we observe International Day for Judicial Well-being for the first time. The United Nations General Assembly’s recognition of this significant day underscores a profound truth: the strength and integrity of our justice systems are inextricably linked to the well-being of those who serve within them.

The General Assembly’s declaration on March 4 came through a resolution co-sponsored by 71 member states spearheaded by Justice Rangajeeva Wimalasena, President of the Court of Appeal of Nauru.

Justice Wimalasena, recognising the growing challenges faced by judges, including heavy workloads, isolation and the psychological toll of their responsibilities, led the development of the Nauru Declaration on Judicial Well-Being, which was adopted on July 25, 2024.

Judges, masters, magistrates, and all judicial officers carry an immense burden of responsibility. They are tasked with upholding the rule of law, protecting fundamental rights and ensuring fair and impartial justice for all.

The TT Association of Women Judges (TTAWJ) recognises the vital importance of supporting the mental, physical, and emotional well-being of those who serve in our judicial systems worldwide.

The demands of judicial service can take a significant toll. The weight of difficult decisions, exposure to traumatic cases, public scrutiny and maintaining impartiality while processing human suffering requires extraordinary resilience. This can come at the expense of their own well-being.

Support staff and team members are also exposed to the traumatic cases, the workload and the pressure to deliver speedy justice.

The TTAWJ reaffirms our commitment to fostering a supportive environment where judicial officers and support staff can thrive both personally and professionally.

TT ASSOCIATION OF WOMEN JUDGES

via e-mail