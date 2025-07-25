Windies look to keep series alive vs Aussies

West Indies all-rounder Roston Chase. - CWI Media

WEST Indies will be playing for survival when they take on Australia in the third T20 International of the five-match series at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts, on July 25, from 7 pm.

Trailing 2-0 after two convincing defeats at Sabina Park in Jamaica, the hosts must win to keep the series alive. A loss would see Australia take an unassailable 3-0 lead and yet another series slip away from the Windies, who are searching for form and consistency ahead of the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

“All three games left are like finals for us,” said West Indies all-rounder Roston Chase in the pre-match presser on July 24. “If we lose another one, we lose the series. It’s very important for us to win all three remaining games. Hopefully, we can get some over 200 (runs) scores.”

Despite the defeats, Chase identified a key positive from the opening matches – the team’s aggressive and effective batting in the powerplay.

“We’ve been starting really well with the bat in the early overs, and coming out of the power play.”

Australia, however, have looked sharp in all departments and will be eyeing a series-clinching win.

Chase, ranked number two in the world among T20 all-rounders, remains focused on team performance over individual accolades.

“It feels good to be ranked, but my job is to contribute impactful performances for the team to win matches,” he added.

He also had a message for Caribbean fans, urging them to continue supporting the side through tough times.

“Sometimes results don’t go your way, but it’s always comforting to know the fans are behind you. I still want the fans to come out and support.”

The West Indies have only one T20 series win under their belt this year – a rain-affected 1-0 result against Ireland.

With the T20 World Cup just seven months away, Chase wants the regional team to rediscover the winning formula that helped them succeed in previous years.

“Once we get back on that winning track and rediscover what’s worked for us in the past 24 months, we’ll be okay,” Holder said.

With the series hanging in the balance, West Indies will be hoping that Warner Park provides the spark they need to turn things around.

To boost the team’s home support in St Kitts, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has introduced a buy one, get one free ticket offer, available on general admission and party stand tickets.

Since the remaining three T20s would be played in St Kitts, the offer applies to all three matches.

“These games in St Kitts are crucial for the team as we seek to climb our way back into the series and continue to build momentum towards the 2026 T20 World Cup,” said CWI CEO Chris Dehring.

“We want to see Warner Park rocking and alive with Caribbean passion, and this special ticket offer is our way of making sure every fan gets the chance to be part of the experience. Bring your crew, your flags, and your energy — this is home-ground advantage at its best.”

Fans purchasing online can select the “Twice the vibes – Buy 1, Get 1 free” option, proceed to “Book The Best Seat” to buy their preferred ticket then select their free ticket. Fans buying at the Warner Park box office will receive the offer automatically.