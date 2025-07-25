Violent robberies hit East-West Corridor

- File photo

THREE armed men forced their way into a home in Aranguez, holding the occupants at gunpoint and beating a 35-year-old woman in a violent robbery on July 23.

The incident is part of a series of robberies currently under police investigation. Between July 22 and 23, multiple robberies occurred in Barataria, Arouca, and Tunapuna, involving threats, physical assaults and, in one case, gunfire.

Police said around 8.10 pm on July 23, officers of the Barataria CID responded to a report of a robbery at #68 Rambhaju Street, East Aranguez. On arrival, they met a 53-year-old man who told police while standing near his open front door at home, he was approached by three men, two of whom were armed with guns.

One suspect pointed a gun at the victim and ordered him inside the house. He complied. Once inside, the other two suspects forced open a bedroom door, where his 35-year-old wife was.

One of the suspects struck the woman in the face with his gun, while the other ransacked the room. The couple was robbed of $10,000 in cash, a Samsung A05 cellphone valued at $1,200, and a Neo Android cellphone valued at $700. The assailants then escaped in an unknown direction.

In a separate robbery on the evening of July 22, a 69-year-old pensioner from Arouca was attacked at his residence.

Around 9 pm, while sitting in his garage, the elderly man was accosted by a group of men, one armed with a cutlass and another with a gun. They forced him into his home, beat him, tied and gagged him, and threatened to kill him if he didn’t co-operate.

The attackers stole $2,000 in cash hidden in a chest of drawers, along with his bank debit card, coercing the PIN from the victim. They also robbed him of a JVC 34-inch television, two 10-inch speakers, two gas tanks, and $1,200 worth of groceries he had purchased earlier that day. The assailants then fled the scene.

Officers later recovered the stolen speakers in a bushy area near the home and returned them to the victim. He was unable to identify the men, having never seen their faces.

Another incident occurred earlier on July 23, this time at Caura River in the Tunapuna district. The victim, a 26-year-old man from Trincity, was liming with friends at Pool One around 8.15 am. Two unknown men approached the victim, one armed with a gun. The man pointed the weapon at the victim and announced a robbery.

The suspects stole the man’s gold chain, bera (Indian-style bracelet), ring, $5,000 in cash, and bank cards before fleeing in a dark-coloured AD Wagon. The victim gave chase in his BMW X2, and while pursuing the suspects along Caura Royal Road, one of the men got out the car and fired at the victim.

No injuries were reported. The man described the suspects as being approximately five feet ten inches tall. One was of African descent, chubby, and wore a black T-shirt and blue three-quarter pants. He was armed. The second wore a white T-shirt, blue three-quarter pants, and a fisherman’s hat.

Later that night, at approximately 10.20 pm, another violent robbery took place at De Shampoo Bowl, a hair salon located in Kantac Plaza on Eastern Main Road, Arouca.

The victim, a 42-year-old woman, was working at the establishment when a man of mixed descent, clean-shaven, with short hair and a thick build, entered the premises armed with a knife.

He tied the woman’s hands and confined her to the bathroom before robbing her of three mobile phones (values pending), two gold rings, a cosmetic gold-coloured chain, an RBC debit card (after demanding the PIN), and $100 in cash.

All incidents are under active investigation. The public is urged to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or anonymously through the 555 hotline or the TTPS mobile app.