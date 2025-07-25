Union head defends integrity of prison officers: We're not all corrupt

The entrance to the Maximum Security Prison, Golden Grove, Arouca. FILE PHOTO -

PRISON Officers Association (POA) president Gerard Gordon has defended the integrity of prison officers against statements by anyone trying to suggest the reason why inmates were relocated from the Maximum Security Prison (MSP) in Arouca to military facilities in Chaguaramas during the state of emergency (SoE) was because security had been compromised at the prisons.

On July 18, Attorney General John Jeremie said government fully endorsed the calling of the SoE from midnight on July 17 to thwart what he said was a plot hatched by criminal elements operating inside the prison system, to threaten the lives of ordinary citizens, members of the justice system and law-enforcement officers.

CoP Allister Guevarro made similar comments earlier on July 18.

Speaking at a police media conferance hours after the declaration of the SoE, Guevarro was asked whether members of any national-security service could be involved with criminals operating inside or outside of the prison.

Guevarro replied, "That is a very interesting question. And if I was to answer that question and tell you no, I would be lying to you and the members of the public."

He asked how else would police officers be findings phones inside of the same prison cells on a weekly basis.

"So there are persons who seem hell-bent on facilitating the communication of these persons with the outside.

"So by removing them from that environment (prisons) and placing them in one where they are a lot more secure, I can feel rest-assured that communication is broken."

Guevarro also defended the move to relocate inmates to Teteron Barracks and Staubles Bay, saying it was done because "you have persons on the outside who formed themselves into an organised syndicate...persons on the outside and on the inside working together."

He said, "This is a big money thing you know...kidnapping, home invasions, extortions, the infiltration our URP gangs and state contracts."

Guevarro said he personally supervised the extraction "of those gangleaders that we placed in another facility where they will now be housed."

He said the prisoners would not not have the "liberal communication they previously had" in the new locations.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar subsequently supported Jeremie and Guevarro's comments on the same day.

In an interview with Newsday on July 24, Gordon referred to Guevarro's justification of prisoner relocations to Tetron and Staubles bases on July 18.

Asked if this implied prison officers were failing in their duties or some had been corrupted, Gordon said, "It doesn't raise that question."

He said there were ways in which individuals and gangs could be managed in prison.

Gordon said ensuring security within prisons required a collaborative approach between prison officers and other national security agencies such as the police.

"We can't say its somebody else problem, it is all of our problem."

On comments made by Defence Minister Wayne Sturge on July 23 about a television allegedly being found in a cell in the prison, Gordon said the television was in a dormitory in the prison and not a cell.

At a UNC consultation in Central Trinidad on July 23 Sturge had said, "To tell you how far we have descended and which is indicative of how fearful prison officers are of some of the elements. There is a certain prisoner, I won’t call his name, who had in his cell in the infamous bldg 13, which reserved for the worst of the worst, a very large flat screen TV.”

He added, "Usually when you confront the prisons about how things go in they don’t seem to bring anything into the prison. It’s always drones dropping it in, so I don’t know how they dropped in a 65-inch TV.”

Sturge saud, "On one hand we may believe prison officers are corrupt, but on the other hand they are human beings, and they are subject to the same fears that we have.

"Moreso, where they work is where the prisoners live, and its not hard to find out where they live so they are obviously fearful.”

Gordon told Newsday the dormitory referred to by Sturge was located in a part of the prison described as a pre-release centre. Gordon said the infrastructure and rules for inmates in that part of a prison differed from those in the more restrictive parts of the system.

He added that if high-risk inmates were placed in that area for some reason, the infrastructure there did not automatically change.

On the relocation of inmates from the prison to Teteron Barracks and Staubles Bay, Gordon said the law dictated that only prison officers could guard them.

He added the police and the TT Defence Force were not trained to perform that duty.

Gordon claimed prison officers who had been assigned to guard relocated inmates at Teteron Barracks and Staubles Bay since the SoE began had been mistreated by members of other state security agencies at those locations.

"I will use this opportunity to say to those people who would want to ridicule the prison officers who are coming down there to work, that they should stop that immediately."

In a statement on POA's Facebook page referred to those problems in a statement on July 22.

"We were led to believe that the police and regiment would be assuming responsibility for the remandees.

"Instead, we have come to learn that the same prison personnel who were recently branded as corrupt by the CoP are now tasked with this responsibility.

"No provisions have been made to accommodate our officers, and no clear operational procedures have been communicated to ensure order and safety."

Gordon said that kind of friction between state security forces "does not augur well for the co-operative actions that we should be taking and especially seeing that this SoE is temporary."

He acknowledged the House of Representatives was scheduled to sit on July 28 to debate a motion on the SoE which could either see it terminated on that day or extended for a further three months.

"Even if they (government) get an extension, it is going to come to an end at some point in time."

Gordon said the SoE would not solve crime by the time it ended.

"The challenges with crime and criminality are not all-of-a-sudden going to disappear."

Gordon said all stakeholders must remember "in this fight against the criminals, let us not forget who the enemy is."

Griffith: Like having Guantanamo Bay in TT

In a subsequent WhatsApp comment, former CoP Gary Grifith said none of the security concerns raised by Guevarro about prisons were new.

Griffith recalled a similar situation happened during his tenure as CoP from 2018-2021, "with prisoners calling hits on persons, inclusive of myself with my 43 death threats."

He said that was the exact situation which was happening now with the SoE.

"We found there was a prisoner who got four cell phones in 24 hours."

Griffith said it was wrong to insinuate prison officers were the only personnel within the state security forces who could be compromised by criminals.

"The last time we had a situation in Teteron with securing a prisoner was Clint Huggins."

Griffith recalled at that time "soldiers who were paid off and they were given big money to try to poison Clint Huggins."

He said because of the plot to kill Huggins, a massive sting operation had to be conducted in 1994.

That operation, Griffith continued, involved Huggins' death being faked so the perpetrators could be exposed.

Huggins, who was a state witness against infamous gang leader Dole Chadee, was subsequently murdered in 1996 when he left the state witness protection programme.

Griffith repeated his view that the relocation of inmates from prison to Teteron Barracks and Staubles Bay was akin "to trying to form a Guantanamo Bay in TT to deal with prisoners."

Guantanamo Bay is a US naval base built in the southern part of Cuba in 1898. A detention camp was built there in 2002 to hold terrorism suspects and "illegal enemy combatants" during the "war on terror" following the September 11, 2001, attack in the US.

Griffith said the move to put prisoners there "has given the impression we have caved in...we have given up and we have not been able to secure the prisons."

He added none of that was true. Griffith recalled when faced with a similar situation as CoP, he did not ask for an SoE to be called.

After doing a tactical appreciation, and analysing the situation, Griffith said, "I utilised TTPS (TT Police Service) funds, and refurbished a wing in the prison in Golden Grove."

Specific high-profile prisoners, he continued, were moved to that wing, as the police received the reports of those prisoners having easy access to phones and using rogue prison officers to send messages outside, including calling hits.

"That wing was littered with installed CCTVs (closed circuit television cameras), which was monitored by police, army, and prison officials, as well as private security, via a command centre."

Griffiith said the objective must not be to secure the field rather than to shift it.

He added the Justice Ministry should be dealing with the prisons, not the Defence or Homeland Security Ministries.

Griffith questioned the silence of Justice Minister Devesh Maharaj on the issue.

(With reporting by Gregory McBurnie)