Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee name 73 athletes for Pan Am Jr meet

In this file photo, TT’s Janae De Gannes competes in the girls’ Under-20 long jump at the 51st edition of the Carifta Game at Kirani James Stadium in St George’s, Grenada. - Photo courtesy Carifta Games Grenada

The TT Olympic Committee (TTOC) has named the national delegation for the 2025 Pan American Junior Games, set to take place in Asunción, Paraguay, from August 9-23.

A total of 110 members will represent TT at this prestigious multi-sport event, comprising 73 athletes (20 women and 53 men) and 37 officials, including coaches, medical personnel, managers and administrative support.

Long jumper Janae De Gannes, cyclist Makaira Wallace, along with swimmers Nikoli Blackman and Zuri Ferguson are among the medal contenders for TT.

In keeping with the TTOC’s athlete centeredness and youth focus initiative, the team will be led by a youthful but experienced chef de mission Jariel Mc Collin, who will oversee delegation operations and provide guidance and support throughout the games.

“We are proud to unveil this delegation of rising stars who will represent TT on one of the biggest junior multi-sport stages in the Americas,” said TT Olympic Committee president Diane Henderson.

“These Games are not only about competition – they’re about the holistic development, exposure, and igniting the dreams of our young athletes.”

TT are set to compete in 13 sporting disciplines such as archery, athletics, aquatics, badminton, basketball 3x3, cycling, golf, hockey, rugby, table tennis, tennis, triathlon and sailing.

On July 24, a media release said, "The TTOC extends its full support to the athletes and wishes the delegation success as they fly the national flag high in Paraguay, as the athletes seek to gain international experience and build toward future events such as the Commonwealth Games, Pan American Games (senior level) and the LA 2028 Summer Olympic Games."

TT SQUAD:

Archery

Cam'ron Dinoon - men's individual recurve; Sherwin Francis - coach/manager.

Athletics

Jaden Marchan - 400m, 4x400m; Shakeem Mc Kay - 400m, 4x400m; Dillon Leacock - 400m hurdles, 4x400m; Kyrell Thomas - 4x400m; Jaden James - discus; Lebron James - javelin; Anthony Diaz - javelin; Janae DeGannes - long jump, 4x100m; Shaniqua Bascombe - 100m, 4x100m; Lalenii Grant - discus; Shakera Kirk - discus; Alexxe Henry 4x100m; Sierra Joseph - 4x100m; Keneisha Shelbourne - triple jump; Donnell Stafford - manager; Kenrick Williams - sprints coach; Wendell Williams - jumps coach; Ismael Lopez Mastrapa - throws coach.

Aquatics

Zuri Ferguson - 100m back, 200m back, 200IM, relay medley; Amari Ash - 50m free, 100m free; Tyla Ho A Shu - medley; Nikoli Blackman - 50m free, 100m free, 200m free; Zarek Wilson - 50m free, 100m free, 100m fly; Zachary Anthony - medley; Johann Matamoro - 100m back, 100m fly; Bertram Blackman - manager; Maurice Faria - coach.

Badminton

Amara Urquhart - women's singles, mixed doubles; Reece Marcano - men's singles, mixed doubles; T'Shelle Barnes - women's singles; Anil Seepaul - coach/manager.

Basketball

Leshaun Alfred; Jason Friday; Tyrese Fields; Josiah Marryshow; Melissa Guerero - coach; Triston Benjamin - manager.

Cycling

Jelani Nedd - team sprint, sprint, keirin; Danell James - team sprint, sprint, keirin; Ryan D’Abreau - team sprint, men’s road race; Jadian Neaves - men's road race; Makaira Wallace - sprint, keirin, team sprint; Alexia Wilson - madison; Phoebe Sandy - madison, keirin, sprint, team sprint; Kyra Williams - team sprint; Gregory D’Andrade - coach; Delia Toppin-Lopez - manager; Jovian Gomez - mechanic.

Golf

Jerseem Boodram - athlete; Ronald Bishop - manager/coach.

Field hockey (men)

Leumas Neptune; Adam Wyatt; Aidan Elias; Akhenaton Richardson; Alexander Rowe; Alexander Nieves; Camron Adamson; Cristiano Rouse; Jabari Alexander; Justin Day; Levi Anderson; Liam Mac Leod; Nicholas Siu Butt; Nicholas Whiteman; Rene Mohammed; Wayne Edwards; Glen Francis - coach; Akim Toussaint - assistant coach/videographer; Kimberly Wellington - manager.

Rugby

Aaron Stanley; Abraham Eversley; Adriano Baptise; Edmund George; Elijah Williams; Jaheim Walton; Jasani Daniel; Jeremiah Moore; Jerrell Vincent; Judah Francis; Mathew Edwards; Micah Stafford; Jerome Poon Tip - coach; Pratima Sooker - manager.

Table tennis

Chloe Fraser - women's singles, doubles, team; Jordan Thong - women's singles, doubles, team; Alexander Gillen - coach; Sharon Bravo-Phillip - manager/chaperone.

Tennis

Zachary Byng - men's singles; Kyle Hannays - manager/coach.

Triathlon

Kaya Rankine-Beadle; Kiyomi Rankine - manager/coach.

Sailing

Stefan Stuven - ILCA 7 dinghy; Kyla Marie Morris ILCA 6 Dinghy; Andrew Lewis - manager/coach.

Officials

Jariel Mc Collin - chef de mission; Lovie Santana-Duke - games operation manager; Avion Ashton - NOC welfare officer; Chanelle Young - administrative personnel; Melanie Gulston - press attaché

Medical team

Rhonda Watkins - doctor; Jude Mc Knight - doctor; Jelani Baptiste - physiotherapist; Karielle De Bique - physiotherapist; Dennora George - massage therapist; Brent Elder massage therapist; Keisha Fraser - massage therapist; Kwade Paul - massage therapist.