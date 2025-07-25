SoE detainee: Lawyer was asked to wear blindfold at Teteron

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

One of the state of emergency detainees is seeking answers after his attorney was told he had to be blindfolded to facilitate a face-to-face meeting at Teteron Barracks, Chaguaramas.

Earl Richards’ lawyers say extreme security rules there breached his right to meet privately with his attorneys.

In a letter, attorneys Criston J Williams and Aaron Lewis complained that a July 23 virtual meeting required their law firm, Quantum Legal, to hand over personal data to the Microsoft Teams software platform with no terms from the government. The next day, a face-to-face meeting was halted when five armed, masked men demanded that Richards’ counsel submit to searches, give up electronics, and wear a blindfold. They insisted all talks would take place within their hearing and could be stopped if “coded” messages were suspected.

“Counsel was advised that he must be physically searched, no electronic equipment is permitted, he can carry a pen and a notepad, he must be blindfolded to facilitate the in-person visit to meet the applicant/intended claimant, the officers shall be in sight and hearing of both counsel and the applicant/intended claimant and anything discussed that can be decoded as a subliminal message, the meeting ends.

“Further, counsel was informed that should he not sign to accede to the demands of the masked men, the meeting shall not commence.”

The attorney argued the restrictions violate attorney-client privilege and the 1943 Prison Rules. They are asking for a new meeting under proper conditions and to release the policy used to justify the rules. The attorneys also contend that two court ordered visits were blocked.

In the letter, the attorneys said communications between an attorney were and client privileged whether they are oral, written or electronic.

“Please note that Quantum Legal never refused to meet the applicant/intended claimant on two occasions.

“On the first occasion, regarding the virtual visit, the terms dictated were unacceptable, nor were they disclosed to the honourable Mr Justice Westmin James.

“On the second occasion, regarding the in-person visit, the terms dictated were unacceptable, nor were they disclosed to counsel prior to his visit, nor to the honourable Mr Justice Westmin James.

“Further, regarding the second visit, counsel was given fifteen minutes on the base by Operator 1 (of the five masked men) to resolve any legal issues with the attorneys for the first named respondent/intended defendant.”

The letter said after 15 minutes, the attorney was asked to leave the compound and was escorted off the base.

Richards is challenging his transfer to the military base.

His attorneys filed a judicial review against what he claims was an unlawful transfer from the Maximum-Security Prison to the “District Prison” at Teteron Barracks. His lawyers argue the move breached his legal rights and the rules governing prisoners.

Meanwhile, police on July 24 charged Rajaee Ali with allegedly having banned items at Golden Grove, in June

Ali, who is held at another facility, faces one count under Section 8(1)(f) of the Prison Service Act.

The charge follows a June 25 search at Golden Grove in which officers of the Special Investigations Unit found a Samsung cell phone, an unbranded SIM card and a charger. These items are not allowed in prison without permission from the Commissioner of Prisons.

The operation was led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Suzette Martin and supervised by senior SIU officers. Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro approved the investigation.

Police said the charge reinforces efforts to protect prison security and uphold the law.

On July 23, the Ministry of Homeland Security announced an update to the country’s detention regulations under the Emergency Powers Regulations, 2025. Minister Roger Alexander issued new directions that broadened the definition of approved detention centres to include Teteron Barracks, Staubles Bay, Carrera Convict Prison, the Women’s Prison and Remand Prison at Golden Grove, and the Eastern Correctional Rehabilitation Centre.