Scotland: UNC's talk of 50,000 jobs was 'less' not 'more'

Keith Scotland -

KEITH SCOTLAND, Port of Spain South MP, suggested the UNC's election campaign promise of 50,000 jobs was turning out to be not 50,000 more jobs but 50,000 fewer jobs, as he recounted the recent mass firings in the public sector.

He was addressing a PNM rally at Malabar on July 24 themed "In defence of the people" the main speaker who was opposition leader Pennelope Beckles. Scotland spoke on the theme "political betrayal" to lambast the government's actions on the firings, in reversing its position of the need for a state of emergency (SoE), and in making allegedly nepotistic appointments to state boards.

He related that one woman – a mother – was so distraught at recently losing her Cepep job and in wondering how she would feed her children that one night she ended up in the middle of a savannah alone grasping a PNM flag and stark naked.

Scotland said he had been approached at his constituency office by another woman seeking help for her two children – including a girl attending a convent school – who had told him how much of a blow to her dignity it was to have to seek help, having just lost her state sector job.

He took aim at Minister in the Ministry of Public Utilities Clyde Elder for allegedly referring to workers fired at Cepep when existing contracts were halted as being "collateral damage", but for also trying to justify his wife's appointment to the SWRHA board by simply saying she was well-qualified to serve (as an attorney and nurse/midwife.)

Of the recent state sector mass firings, Scotland said, "It is a blow to the human dignity of the most vulnerable of us." He said loss of a job hurts a person's income, security and sense of self-worth, and was even harmful to political democracy. "Hold fast to the PNM," he advised. "The longest rope has an end."

Earlier, he detailed those who had been fired, saying never before had a government just come into office and immediately fired 10,000 people.

Scotland estimated that the number of workers fired under this government has so far totalled 25,000 people, if considering the Cepep and reforestation programmes, with him also speculatively adding in Unemployment Relief Programme (URP) workers to make up that number. URP workers have not been fired, although the opposition has claimed that is coming.

Scotland also hit the government for its SoE, saying they had strongly opposed the former government's SoE by describing it as "political gimmickry" and "an abuse of the Constitution."

He said the government had brought back virtually the same provisions to enact its SoE as its predecessors had used, but with a minor alteration.

"If they don't know how to run Trinidad and Tobago, they could ask the PNM," he said.

Scotland said when the PNM had called its SoE it had explained to the population the justification, namely a spate of murders and attacks, but alleged that this government had failed to do so.

Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro has alleged an amalgamation of criminal gangs has planned to target named state officials in the criminal justice system, when he announced the SoE, as proclaimed by President Christine Kangaloo to start on July 18. The House debates the SoE on July 28.

Questioning the cryptic reference made by Attorney General John Jeremie to his office being unaffected by a rocket launcher, Scotland said, "Have you seen any rocket launcher?" He also asked if this government really has any crime plan. "Have you seen a decrease in the murder rate since the calling of the state of emergency?"

Scotland then complained about the SoE called under the former People's Partnership government, saying, "How many of our young men were arrested without due process?" He said under the PNM people still had experienced Carnival and a general election, but doubted that could happen under this government.

In light on ongoing appointments of new boards in the state sector, Scotland hailed the recent ruling of High Court judge Ricky Rahim that the directors of the former Life Sport programme had a first duty to their board, despite members reportedly saying they did not want to go against the then government's will.

Seemingly mocking the government's election slogan, When UNC wins everybody wins, Scotland asked if fired workers who had worked at Cepep and the reforestation programme had won, even as he also cast doubt about the future of workers at the Unemployment Relief Programme (URP), Water and Sewage Authority (WASA) and the Housing Development Corporation (HDC).