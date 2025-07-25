Rreecey continues to build on soca Foundation

Cherreece "Rreecey" Bernard has released her new track, Foundation, written by Teddy Rhymes specifically with her in mind. “This song was produced by Captain John and mixed and mastered by Parry Jack. It was recorded by Fojo who was instrumental in directing with vocals,” Rreecey said.

A power soca track, the release is timed to coincide with events in New York ahead of Labour Day celebrations and onward into Miami carnival as well as other carnivals across the diaspora.

“As an artiste and entertainer, the goal is to provide infectious music for the people. I want my music to be so good, so engaging that the people can’t get enough of what I offer,” Rreecey said. Having been strengthened in the past by one of calypso music’s most powerful female vocalists, the late Sandra "Singing Sandra" DeVignes, Rreecey understands the drive that’s needed to fulfill her career ambitions. “I’ll never forget all that I learnt under Singing Sandra back in 2014. I know exactly what I have to do and I won’t stop until I get where I want to be,” she said.

Over the last three years, the young artiste has delivered songs like Auto Body, Stink and Dutty and Pong It. She has worked side by side with well-known and respected songwriter, Jason "Shaft" Bishop and her network in the business is expanding, having performed at Tobago's October carnival experience and Trinidad’s Greatest Show on Earth. The Belmont born said she is keeping her eyes straight ahead, ignoring the noise and focusing on her journey. “Everyone’s experience will differ. So far, I’ve seen my growth and I know that with persistence, I will make it to the top.”