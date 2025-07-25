Ramco: Fire started in loading bay

Fire, police, ambulance and T&TEC personnel, vehicles and equipment respond to a fire at the Ramco Gas Company's compound at Stafik Drive, Union Hall, San Fernando on July 23. The fire was reportedly caused by the explosion of a fuel tank. - Photo by Innis Francis

Ramco Industries Ltd has confirmed that the fire, which injured four employees, began in a loading bay at its Cross Crossing San Fernando facility.

In a media release on July 24, Ramco said the incident was swiftly contained and all unaffected employees were evacuated. The injured employees are currently receiving treatment.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with the affected employees and their families and we are committed to supporting them.” Ramco said.

Ramco extended appreciation to the fire and ambulance services, police, Defence Force, T&TEC and its HSE team for their rapid response.

“We also acknowledge the presence and support of the Energy and Energy Industries Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal, as well as the understanding and concern shown by our neighbouring residents.”

Ramco said it is working with authorities as investigations continue.