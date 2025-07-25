Laventille teen found after 2 nights lost in forest

- File photo

A Laventille mother is urging youths to heed the advice of their parents after her 13-year-old son spent two nights lost in a forested hiking trail.

The teen was reported missing on July 21. His mother said although he did not say where he was, he told her he was attempting to get back home using an unfamiliar shortcut. At the time, his last known location was at the top of Hololo, Cascade.

A report from the fire service said the boy was lost in the forest after following a trail from Cascade to Snake Valley using Google Maps and got lost in a mountainous area.

A team of six fire officers attempted to find him on July 22. The search began at 5 pm but was called off around 11.22 pm because of limited lighting and the danger of possible trap guns set up in the area.

With assistance from the police who used drones to do an aerial search, the teen was found near Pipiol Road, Upper Santa Cruz around 8 am the following day.

The fire service said the teen appeared to be in good health, only experiencing mild dehydration and having minor cuts and bruises.

His mother told Newsday she was traumatised by the incident as she worried for her son’s safety and urged the nation’s children to be less reckless, especially in the light of recent kidnapping cases.

“Dont go leaving the house without telling your parents anything, because out here not safe.

"Just be cautious, take your parent’s advice, listen. Don't just leave and go on your own because you don’t know what trouble you might bounce up.”

A divisional fire officer told Newsday the incident was not isolated, and the service was having increasing challenges with hikers going through unfamiliar trails and without proper guides.

He advised the public to avoid that and avoid hiking at late hours as it made any needed rescue efforts more difficult.