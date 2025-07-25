Hero De Vignes a shining example

Akil De Vignes -

THE EDITOR: I write to commend a true hero, Akil De Vignes, for his incredibly brave actions at the MovieTowne Carousel Park in Port of Spain on July 20. My family and I were deeply moved to learn how De Vignes, while at the park with his two young daughters, selflessly rushed to save a child's life.

His quick thinking and courage were remarkable. Hearing that he told his daughters to wait and then "charged up through the steel onto the canopy" speaks volumes about his character. His words to the child, "Hold on I right here," embody the very best of humanity. Thanks also to De Vignes's strength and fitness.

De Vignes's heroism is a shining example of the good people we have in TT. His blessings will surely live on through his children and grandchildren. We are fortunate to have such individuals in our community.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

via e-mail