Guapo revives Euphonics Steel Orchestra, new generation of pan

Euphonics Steel Orchestra - Photo courtesy Euphonics Steel Orchestra Facebook page

During the late 1960s and throughout the 1970s, the quiet village of Guapo in southwest Trinidad pulsed with the vibrant rhythm of steelpan music. At the heart of this cultural awakening was the Guapo Euphonics Steel Orchestra – a band that not only represented the community’s musical heartbeat but also served as its cultural glue, much like Desperadoes in Laventille, Exodus in St Augustine, and Skiffle in San Fernando.

Based in Gonzales Village, the proud hometown of legendary pannist and arranger Earl Rodney, Guapo Euphonics was once a beacon of unity, creativity, and village pride. But as the 1970s faded, so too did Euphonics. The band, once central to the community’s cultural identity, quietly disappeared, leaving behind only echoes of its once-glorious sound.

Fast forward to 2024, when a former youth player of Euphonics, Ambrose Guerra, fondly known as “Panco,” felt the pull of his roots from across the ocean. Now residing in the US and a former US Marine, Ambrose never lost his deep love for steelpan or the Euphonics name. Determined to restore the legacy, he reached out to friends, family, and even strangers who shared a passion for community development.

“I knew I had to bring back Euphonics,” Guerra shared. “So I called on people I knew could help, and even those I hadn’t met yet.” Among those approached was former Point Fortin mayor Mason Abdon, and when Ambrose explained his vision, Abdon jumped in without hesitation. Together they launched what would become known as Mission Euphonics.

By October 2024, plans began to take shape. The revived group formally registered as a non-profit organisation under the name Guapo Euphonics New Generation and secured official registration with Pan Trinbago. The movement took its first public step on June 19, by hosting a community Blocko Rama, with celebrated steel orchestras Deltones and Diatonic of Siparia lending their support. This event marked the symbolic return of Euphonics – driven by significant personal investment from members, especially its president, Guerra.

But the revival wasn’t just about nostalgia. Recognising that sustainability requires youth engagement, the team launched a six-week vacation programme titled Pan Vibrations: Youth Summer Experience, on July 14 at the Guapo Community Centre.

With 50 eager registrants between the ages of six and 16, the free camp offers more than music lessons – it provides a structured and enriching journey through the world of steelpan. Held Mondays to Fridays from 11 am - 3 pm, the camp is co-coordinated by Sharon Johnson and Andrew Licorish, and facilitated by experienced community leaders Desmond Cabbler, Desmond Mc Nelly, and Curtis Williams. The camp’s slogan, One Heart, One Beat, One Future, captures its unifying spirit.

The curriculum is carefully designed to empower youth, week by week:

· Week 1: Introduction to the Steelpan – history, types of pans, and basic playing techniques

· Week 2: Rhythm and Percussion – tempo drills, clapping, and stick control

· Week 3: Note Recognition and Playing Techniques – scales, dampening, and rolling

· Week 4: Ensemble Practice – teamwork, simple tunes, and ear training

· Week 5: Music Theory Basics – notation, rhythm, and listening skills

· Week 6: Performance Rehearsals – polishing final pieces, stage confidence, and transitions

The programme will culminate in a graduation showcase on the Saturday following its conclusion, where participants will receive certificates of completion and perform live for their parents and the wider Guapo community. It promises to be a joyful and emotional celebration – highlighting both the children’s growth and the return of a cherished community legacy.

Beyond instruction, the camp features daily icebreakers, fun trivia competitions, refreshment breaks, and a surprise visit from a guest pannists. These elements aim to foster both skill and a lasting love for the national instrument.

Despite this promising restart, Guapo Euphonics New Generation still faces practical challenges. The band currently operates with a limited number of instruments – some acquired, others generously loaned by neighbouring bands like La Brea Nightingales and Silver Harps. The immediate goal is to secure a full ensemble of pans, initially through donations and eventually through fundraising and corporate sponsorship.

“Our hope is to fully equip and mobilize the band by 2027 but to get there, we need help – corporate sponsors, benevolent supporters, and anyone who believes in youth development through culture."

As the notes of steelpan once again rise over Guapo, they carry more than melody. They carry memory, identity, and hope – the heartbeat of a new generation, ready to play its part