Freetown Collective tells story of transcendence with Beyond the Machine

Freetown Collective co-founder Lou Lyons. - Photos by Melissa Doughty

Freetown Collective hopes to take TT Beyond the Machine with its third and latest album, while also hoping that this album deepens the country’s cultural ties with African countries.

The album was a collaborative effort between producers BlakGold (Ian Lee and Nastassja Hammond).

The popular band launched the 14-track album which includes the 2023 single, Beyond the Machine, at the Loftt Gallery, Rosalino Street on July 23.

In the intimate space, the band gave its fans a musical introduction to each song, complete with a visual representation in the form of hung art with poetry.

The band’s co-founder Lou Lyons said Beyond the Machine is a story of transcendence.

“We are putting to the listener, ‘What if transcendence isn’t this big, complicated, spiritual journey of enlightenment?

“What if transcendence is really regressing to where you were first?”

He questioned what if people were born perfect and that was the highest spiritual manifestation people could achieve in life.

“In our minds, visually, the album cover displays a representation of earth looking like a cyborg machine with parts, but overgrown by bush and forest.”

It does not matter what humanity does with technology, or how much AI is integrated into people’s lives. What truly matters is what exists beyond that, such as the bush, stones, trees and rivers.

“Just like in the beginning. That is the metaphor of the album.”

The album is divided into three chapters: naivete, disappointment and surrender.

Freetown Collective tried to ensure that each chapter matched the sound.

“That is one of the things we would like to give to our listeners. Those who would not really be caught up in the depth of the lyrics but, sonically, musically, there is something in each chapter to cater to your needs, emotionally.

“Whether you are having a good day, a pensive day, a bad day, a contemplative day, a sexy day, there is something for everybody.”

The album began taking shape in 2023 when its other co-founder Muhammad Muwakil played an instrumental piece for Lyons.

Lyons felt it was one of the most beautiful things he had ever heard.

He asked Muwakil who produced it and if they could acquire permission to work on it.

Muwakil told him, “This is what I was telling you about. I was telling you about a guy called Ian Lee who producing and wants us to come and check him.”

Muwakil possibly told him about it and he ignored him because they would have been busy at that time, Lyons said.

“But I said, ‘Give me his number’ and I called him one time.”

Lyons asked Lee how he could get the music and how much would it cost?

Lee told him that was not how the music operated and he wanted to do an entire album because there were more songs like that.

“I said, ‘Beautiful. Give me all the songs.’ He said, ‘No. Let’s work on the album together.’”

They planned a date, Lyons and team visited Lee’s Marabella home and listened to all of the music Lee had composed.

“It was a no-brainer musically,” Lyons said.

That first night they sat and conceptualised what songs should be there.

One piece, that already had vocals on it, went on to become Beyond the Machine featuring Olatunji and Joseph “Okay Pronto” Michael Figueroa.

All 14 tracks were done by BlakGold.

“They have a dance music background. So there is a lot of Afro-fusion with what is TT. Yes, there is calypso in it but it is more energetically done, sonically.”

The album’s first song is My Sadness Ended Today and, at its top, there is heavy string orchestration, Lyons said.

Many of the album’s tracks are heavily Afro-influenced but was still deeply rooted in calypso, he added.

Jamaican singer/songwriter Naomi Cowan, Grenada’s Mr Killa, Preedy and College Boy Jesse are some of the other featured artistes on the album people can look forward to hearing.

“Everybody knows him as a wild man (Mr Killa) but the song he is featured on is called Love No Matter and you would hear him in a dispensation you would have never heard him in before.

“That is one of my favourite songs,” Lyons said.

Freetown Collective hopes this album widens TT’s appetite and palette for what people accept from local artistes.

The band would continue to make festival music but also plans to create music that could exist outside of the festival period.

“In and outside of that time we also want to offer music that caters to your everyday experience. We want to show to both our artistic peers and listeners that we don't need to import a lot of music as our local artistes cater to every facet of life.

“We want to integrate this album as a piece of art into our culture in two ways: we want to be able to go into schools and impact students and we want university students to learn from it.”

Freetown Collective also plans to collaborate with the Dr Roger Henry National Philharmonic Orchestra to host a live show at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA).

It was scheduled to happen this year but the band does not think it would be possible because of time constraints.

Giving people a sense of contentment are among the band’s goals for this album.

“Life is hard and we are all looking for an avenue for answers and solutions. Some people are getting tired and impatient waiting. Some people are giving up. We hope this album can put many people’s hearts at rest and let them know, ‘You are doing your best and your best will always be rewarded.’

“You may not be where you want to be in life at this moment but, if you are doing your best, your best will be rewarded.”

Touring is another of its goals.

“With this album we are hoping we can touch the soil of Africa for the very first time,” he said.

The band also hopes it could deepen cultural ties with African countries through Beyond the Machine.

There were plans to release it at Emancipation celebrations on August 1 but the band would be aboard at that time.

Asked if the band was interested in gaining international accolades like a Grammy for this body of work, he said, at one time, the band was hopeful in getting registered to be part of the music academy but that did not work out.

“I used to be very interested in international recognition. I am less so now. I know what it can do in terms of recognition, in terms of extending the glass ceiling with young and aspiring artistes in terms of what is possible and how far their music can reach.

“Now, with this album, I just want it to translate to the everyday person, the working person. This is really supposed to be the people's album. I want this album to live with people and for people to live with it.

“If anybody walks up to me in the street and says, ‘Hey, this song from the album really helped me get through my day, really helped me get my children ready to go to school’, then I feel like we were successful in what we set out to do.”

Freetown Collective hopes to take TT Beyond the Machine with its third and latest album, while also hoping that this album deepens the country’s cultural ties with African countries.