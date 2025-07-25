EPA: Don't name SWAT head to Airports Authority board

Deryck Richardson -

ESTATE Police Association (EPA) president Deryck Richardson says the association intends to write to Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar asking her government to reconsider the “anticipated appointment” of a chairman to a state company.

Richardson expressed concerns about the supposed recent appointment of Aaron Henry, managing director and founder of SWAT Security, as chairman of the Airports Authority of TT (AATT) board. The impending appointment is reportedly noted in a Cabinet document.

At a virtual press conference on July 24, Richardson said the news was not sitting well with members, considering the ongoing issues between the association and the company.

“He is not a good fit for the chairman of the Airports Authority,” Richardson said.

He emphasised that the association was not opposed to the government appointing Henry to state boards. However, he added that Henry should not be appointed chairman of organisations with unionised workers, particularly where members of the EPA were employed.

Richardson read from documents and said that after hearing their contents, any right-thinking person would agree with the EPA’s call.

He said there was a long history between the security firm and the EPA, noting that many of SWAT’s workers were EPA members.

He referenced incidents dating back as far as 2001, highlighting allegations against the employer of industrial relations offences.

He also mentioned a dismissal dispute between the EPA and SWAT, as well as serious allegations made in 2019 and 2020 between the two organisations related to work practices perceived by workers and the EPA as anti-union.

Richardson questioned how Henry could now take on the role of chairman and work with unions.

He accused Henry in his private capacity at SWAT of “fighting down” unions.

Newsday was not able to confirm the alleged impending appointment.

A worker from SWAT promised to relay the message to Henry about the EPA’s claims, saying he was unavailable for comment at the time.

Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Eli Kakour did not respond to a request for comment.