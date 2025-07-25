Da Silva canmake WI team

Joshua Da Silva AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: Joshua Da Silva has continually proven himself as a reliable and skilled wicketkeeper-batsman for the West Indies, earning widespread respect for his consistency and dedication. Despite this, he was not included in the team for the current series against Australia. The reasons for such selections are often complex and multifaceted, involving factors like team strategy, coaching decisions, player form, fitness levels, and specific match conditions.

While Da Silva has demonstrated solid performances with both the bat and behind the wicket, selectors might have opted for players with different attributes or experience to balance the team composition. Sometimes, team management prioritises certain skills or tactical approaches over individual merit, especially in high-stakes series.

However, considering his track record and trust from teammates and coaching staff, it’s widely believed that Da Silva remains an integral part of the squad. His consistent performance and reputation as a dependable keeper-batsman make him a strong candidate for selection in upcoming series, including potentially the series against England and India.

Ultimately, selection decisions are made with a broad view of team dynamics, and Da Silva’s proven record will likely ensure his inclusion in future matches, reflecting confidence in his abilities and importance to the team’s success.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail