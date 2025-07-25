Benefits of raising drinking age to 21

Dr James Hospedales -

THE EDITOR: The Healthy Caribbean Coalition (HCC) and its local members, the TT Non-Communicable Diseases Alliance (TTNCDA) and the TT Heart Foundation (TTHF), publicly endorse the announcement on July 7 by the government of its intent to raise the minimum legal drinking age from 18 to 21.

Our analysis of regional regulations and laws indicates that there are no English-speaking Caribbean countries with regulations on the age of consumption. However, there are regulations on the age at which alcohol could be purchased for either on- or off-premises consumption.

As such, this is new ground, and the debate on this legislation should also include the issue of legal purchasing age for on- or off-premises consumption. This move is supported by the local research literature. The National Alcohol Survey of Households in TT revealed that 80 per cent of households would support increasing the drinking age to 21 years.

This announcement by the government is timely given the 2023 WHO’s declaration that "No amount of alcohol consumption is safe for our health.” Alcohol contributes to cancer, addiction, road traffic accidents, interpersonal violence, absenteeism, occupational injuries, non-communicable diseases and a range of mental health conditions.

This move in the TT setting can significantly enhance public health, reduce youth mortality, support improved mental health among young people, and promote long-term societal benefits.

Other jurisdictions have already adapted this strategy including many parts of the US, several parts of India and Egypt. Uganda has announced plans to do so. In the US, the legal purchasing age in all states is 21. But there are exceptions in many states based on family and location where drinking is permitted.

Across the Caribbean, the PAHO Stepwise surveys report that about one-third of households and populations use alcohol in a harmful manner. And many Caribbean youth (more than 40 per cent of drinkers in some national surveys) use alcohol in a hazardous way through binge drinking (five or more standard drinks in a two-hour sitting).

Early initiation into alcohol use is associated with increased risk of long-term dependency and educational underachievement. Raising the minimum legal drinking age delays alcohol initiation, helping protect brain development during adolescence and reduce alcohol-related violence. This is particularly critical in regions with limited healthcare and law enforcement infrastructure.

Adopting a minimum legal drinking age of 21 has been shown to reduce vehicle accidents; however, the evidence also shows that the laws must be enforced. There should be widespread national dissemination of this new law and its provisions including education of retailers and servers at rum shops, bars and restaurants, and key interest groups including youth. There should also be discussion on the implications for its flaunting.

This new approach should be the first of many strategies on preventing harm from the use of alcohol among the population in general, and particularly among youth. Other interventions include taxation reforms on alcohol, reducing availability, and cessation of the marketing of alcohol. These interventions are part of the WHO’s evidence-based SAFER initiative that offers cost-effective, population-wide strategies to reduce harm from alcohol.

The HCC and its local members including the TTHF and the TTNCDA applaud this initiative, which the HCC anticipates will provide an impetus for other Caribbean nations to follow suit.

PROF ROHAN MAHARAJ

alcohol policy adviser

Healthy Caribbean Coalition

DR JAMES HOSPEDALES

CEO, founder EarthMedic

and EarthNurse Foundation

for Planetary Health

DR KENNETH CONNELL

president, The Healthy

Caribbean Coalition

RONNIE BISSESSAR SC

president, TT

Heart Foundation