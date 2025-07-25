Barbados U19 crowned Rising Stars champions, Trinidad and Tobago 6th

The 2025 CWI U19 Rising Stars champions Barbados. - (via BCA)

BARBADOS were crowned champions of the 2025 Rising Stars Men’s Under-19 Championship while Windwards Islands finished third and Trinidad and Tobago sixth, when final day action bowled off in St Kitts and Nevis on July 24.

At Conaree Sports Club, the Bajan U19s cruised to a six-wicket victory over USA 1 to lift the title. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, USA 1 were dismissed for 212 in 48.2 overs, with good knocks coming from Sahil Garg (40) and Adnit Jhamb (38). Sabrish Prasad (27), Ntishi Sudini (24) and Sarharsh Shwethan (21) also chipped in while Jakeem Pollard (3/42), Zachary Carter (3/46) and skipper Joshua Dorne (2/17) topped the bowling for Barbados.

Set at 213 for victory, the Bajan top order shone with the bat as Dorne (55 not out), Shaquan Belle (45), Carter (34), Micah Greenidge (32), Joshua Branch (29) and Gadson Bowens (ten not out) all played solid roles towards a title-winning 215/4 in 38.2 overs.

Off-spinner Prashard was USA 1’s best bowler.

At St Paul’s Complex in Basseterre, TT U19s went down by five wickets to Guyana.

Batting first, TT did not impress and went all out for 128 from 38.5 overs. Aadian Racha (39) top scored but only Christian Call (22), Stevon Gomez (18) and Abdul-Raheem Toppin (12) could get within double-figures.

For Guyana, Riyad Latiff (3/20), Parmeshwar Ram (2/18) and Nityanand Mathura (2/51) were the main destroyers with the ball.

In their turn at the crease, Guyana lost opener Rampersaud Ramnauth for a golden duck off the first ball. Fellow opener Romeo Deonarine (52 not out), however, held firm in the middle as he and skipper Afraz Ali Budhoo (44) championed the chase to 129/5 from 30.5 overs, to fifth place.

Racha finished with 2/17 for TT.

At St Mary’s Park in Cayon, Windwards U19s finished third via a 76-run win over Jamaica.

Windwards elected to bat first and put on a modest 226 all out from 46.2 overs. Kirt Murray led the batsmen with 62 runs, skipper Stephan Pascal 60 and Earsinho Fontaine 45.

Vitel Lawes (3/39), Tamarie Redwood (2/33) and Chevon Morgan (2/34) were Jamaica’s top bowlers.

In response, Jamaica had a fine start from skipper Brian Barnes (46) and Tyriek Bryan (29). But tight spells from Windwards’ Theo Edward (3/27), Cody Fontenelle (3/38) and Kirt Murray (2/21) were integral in punishing Jamaica to 150 all out from 26.5 overs.

Summarised Rising Stars Men’s U19 Final Scores

U19 Final

BARBADOS 214/5 (38.2) — Joshua Dorne 55 not out, Shaun Belle 45, Zachary Carter 34, Micah Greendige 32, Joshua Branch 29, Gadson Bowens 10 not out vs USA 1 212 (48.2) — Sahil Garg 40, Adnit Jhamb 38, Sabrish Prasad 27, Ntishi Sudini 24, Sarharsh Shwethan 21; Jakeem Pollard 3/42, Zachary Carter 3/46, Joshua Dorne 2/17 — Barbados won by six wickets.

Third

WINDWARDS 226 (46.2) — Kirt Murray 62, Stephan Pascal 60, Earsinho Fontaine 45; Vitel Lawes 3/39, Tamraie Redwood 2/33, Rhevon Morgan 2/34 vs JAMAICA 150 (26.5) — Brian Barnes 46, Tyriek Bryan 29; Theo Edward 3/27, Cody Fontenelle 3/38, Kirt Murray 2/21 — Windwards won by 76 runs.

Fifth

TT 129 (38.5) — Aadian Racha 39, Christian Lall 22, Stevon Gomez 18; Riyad Latiff 3/20, Parmeshawar Ram 2/18, Nityanand Mathura 2/51 vs GUYANA 129/5 (30.5) — Romeo Deonarine 52 not out, Jonathan van Lange 44, Afraz Ali Budhoo 19; Aadian Racha 2/17 — Guyana won by five wickets.

Seventh

Leewards 211 (47.1) — Zavio Henry 64, Isra-el Morton 47, Amoree Jones 28; Ayush Patel 3/37, Ritvik Appidi 3/41, Aryan Tummala 2/26 vs USA 2 145 (35.2) — Rahul Basu 40 not out, Aryan Tummala 39; Isra-el Morton 5/27, Matthew Miller 2/11 — Leewards won by 66 runs.