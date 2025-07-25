Attorneys want release of woman held for Satie Karim kidnapping

Jankie Satie Karim. -

A High Court judge has given the police until 5 pm on July 25 to justify the continued detention of the female suspect held in connection with the kidnapping of Jankie Satie Karim.

At 9 am on Friday, Justice Karen Reid issued the writ of habeas corpus for the woman to be brought before the court.

The woman’s attorneys Keron Ramkhalwhan , Shalini Sankar and Anwar Hosein argued that police were holding her without cause.

The case will be called again at 5 pm, when the commissioner must bring the woman to court and justify her detention..

The suspect was arrested at about 5 pm on July 21 in connection with Karim's kidnapping and taken to a police station in West Trinidad.

Cpl George of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit is the lead investigator.

Family members were told the woman would be interviewed at 11 am on July 23, but the meeting was postponed. Her lawyers repeatedly asked for the new time, but none was given. No interview has yet taken place.

At 11.09 pm on July 23, the woman’s attorneys sent a pre-action letter to the commissioner asking for her release. The commissioner’s lawyers replied the next morning, promising a response on July 24. When none came, the attorneys renewed their request for her release.

Later that day, the commissioner’s attorneys said officers were still reviewing the case with senior police leaders and would respond by the end of the day.

At 5.59 pm, the woman’s attorneys wrote again, noting that 72 hours had passed with no interview. The commissioner’s office later scheduled the interview for 9 am on July 25. However, the suspect’s attorneys insisted it be moved to 8.30 pm the same day or they would proceed with habeas corpus proceedings. No further reply came.

The lawyers argue her continued detention is unlawful. They say police have held her more than 72 hours without charge, have not interviewed her, and cannot justify her detention “minute by minute,” as required by case law. They also note that under the Constitution, citizens have a right to habeas corpus to challenge unlawful detention.

They argue the police are using a “pending interview” as a pretext to prolong custody and have no timeline for completing the investigation. They said the police can release her and rearrest when they have sufficient evidence to charge.

Police rescued Karim at a house in Rampanalgas, Toco, on July 21.

One of the kidnappers used Karim as a shield but was shot dead by an elite hostage rescue, counter terrorism unit of the police service.

Two other suspects were captured and taken into custody for questioning.

Karim, 44, of Bassie Street, Spring Village, Valsayn was snatched at gunpoint on July 13 around 9.50 pm.

Her abductors also stole her white Toyota Hilux, which was later recovered at Sunset Drive, Five Rivers, Arouca.

She was bundled into a car and taken away.

A second suspect was also shot and killed in D'Abadie hours after Karim was recaptured.