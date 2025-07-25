Angostura to hold meeting to elect new directors

The House of Angostura, Eastern Main Road, Laventille.

ANGOSTURA has announced a special meeting of shareholders to elect new directors of the company on August 6.

Shareholders are invited to appoint a proxy to vote in the special meeting of the company.

This comes after multiple executive resignations within the last few months.

Executive manager of local sales Curtis Durity resigned in June 2024 followed by executive manager of human resources Cindy Wilson on December 31.

Former CEO after Laurent Schun's contract ended January 17, before which he served solely in an advisory capacity from August 2024 after approval from the board of directors to operate from Miami, Florida.

For the first quarter of 2024, the company reported a profit before tax of $33 million, an 11 per cent increase from the $29.8 million recorded in 2024.