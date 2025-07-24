Where's clear path to economic recovery?

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - File photo

THE EDITOR: I have looked on with no small degree of alarm over the state of governance since April 28. Unfortunately, the goodwill I harboured for the incoming government has quickly dissipated in the face of what can only be described as pettiness and the theatrics of frivolity over the articulation of a clearly defined path to economic and societal recovery.

Almost immediately upon assumption of office we saw the theatrics of the Public Utilities Minister, with his deputy in tow, visiting Whitehall and the PM’s residence and, without the benefit of professional adjudication, declaring both places unfit for occupation by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

This was then followed by the hasty terminations of the Central Bank governor and WASA CEO, both men of considerable experience and know-how in their respective fields. Quick on the heels of that was the dangerously ad hominem Prime Minister’s Pension Bill which targeted one man and one man alone – former prime minister Stuart Young.

After decrying the bestowal of the ORTT on Dr Roshan Parasram and placing the deaths of 5,000 people on his hands through the administering of “fake vaccines,” the same ORTT is bestowed on the PM of India who gifted TT 40,000 (fake?) vaccines.

The latest faux pas of the PM’s deliberate absence from the Caricom heads of government meeting only pushes the country closer to the brink of governance by vaps. With no other reason offered than the PM having to deal with matters of national importance, the same PM who was unable to represent the country at the Caricom level was seen representing her party at a reconstituted Monday Night Forum, welcoming potential leadership contenders to her gayelle.

All of this begs the question: what are the priorities of this government? Where is the clear path to economic recovery which it sold to this country on the hustings? After being allocated additional funding for CEPEP in the mid-year review, the programme was shut down with not an iota of notice to the contractors and employees. Where is that additional funding now going to be spent?

Crime and the murder toll continue to rise daily, and we are now hearing about a chancellor of the judiciary. Where is the crime plan? Ministers Tancoo and Swaratsingh are also junior ministers in each other’s ministry, but why not just have them both in one ministry of finance, planning and economic development?

I know these are early days yet, but I hold no hope that this will get any better soon. Rather, the bottled vengeance of the UNC's ten years in the wilderness will manifest in the politics of hatred, spite, vindictiveness and pettiness, and no one will win.

STEVENSON ESTRADO

via e-mail