Tennis Association's Summer of Tennis tournaments postponed

Tennis Association of TT president Hayden Mitchell. - File Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) has confirmed the postponement of five out of seven key tournaments scheduled for its annual Summer of Tennis series, citing financial setbacks linked to delayed government funding.

A TATT statement dispatched by president Hayden Mitchell on July 22 said the full execution of the 2025 Summer of Tennis series has been impacted by several challenges.

“Chief among them is the delay in the disbursement of previously approved funding from the prior Ministry of Sports and Community Development administration for last year’s events,” the statement said. “This has resulted in outstanding payments to suppliers and limited resources to host this year’s full slate of tournaments.”

TATT’s summer calendar typically features a full slate of regional and international events, including two ITF junior tournaments, four COTECC events, and the prestigious Davis Cup. These competitions have been a staple in the local and Caribbean tennis calendar.

However, this year, only two tournaments will proceed as planned.

TennisTT said the decision was made with “deep regret” and after considerable deliberation. They also stressed on the importance of the Summer of Tennis series in both sport tourism and athlete development.

Mitchell said, via WhatsApp, that, “The tennis association wrote to the Minister (of Sport and Youth Affairs Phillip Watts) twice to request meetings to discuss. We have received no response from his office.”

When asked if they spoke to or met with Watts since his instalment on May 4, Mitchell replied, “No, we have not.”

Despite these constraints, TennisTT confirmed it has been able to host two major events: Sub-Region COTECC U12 Team Championships and Davis Cup – Group IV.

The U12 competition has already been completed, with TT fielding four teams – two boys and two girls – compared to the standard two-team entry by other nations. In a highlight performance, the girls captured the team title and advanced to the next stage of the competition, to be held in Mexico later this year.

The Davis Cup is scheduled to be held at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua from August 4–11. TT will host Group IV of the Davis Cup, dubbed the “World Cup of Tennis,” featuring ten teams from Central America and the Caribbean.

The top two finishers will earn promotion to Group III. While the International Tennis Federation (ITF) provides some funding for the event, the TennisTT statement said that this grant only partially covers the cost of hosting.

The implications of these postponed tournaments range from local and regional athletes, now, face with reduced opportunities to earn international and regional ranking points, potentially affecting qualification for higher-grade events and Olympic pathways.

Additionally, aspiring umpires may struggle to meet international officiating requirements due to the lack of certified tournaments on local soil.

TennisTT said the missed tournaments also impact the ongoing efforts to certify the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua as an ITF bronze-level facility – a key objective in positioning TT as a premier tennis destination in the Caribbean.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing tennis in TT and the region. TennisTT extends its gratitude to its partners, sponsors, and the wider tennis community for their unwavering support and understanding during this challenging period.”