"Tall Man" charged with Candice Honore's murder

MURDERED: Candice Honore. -

A WEEK after her body was found chopped up in pieces and stuffed in a suitcase which was found floating in a pond, a man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Candice Honore.

This was confirmed by a TTPS press release which said that Michael “Tall Man” Moore, 27, appeared on July 24 before Master of the High Court North "B", Rehanna Hosein.

The labourer of Sangre Grande, who is also known as "Fully Fully" was remanded into custody to return to court for a sufficiency hearing on January 27.

Honore, 22, of Manzanilla, was found dead on July 17 in the Valencia district after being reported missing to the officers of the Manzanilla Police Station on July 11.

A suspect was arrested by PC Hosten of the Homicide Intelligence Unit, at the office of an attorney, in the Sangre Grande district, on July 20.

Investigations were supervised by Acting ASP Victor, Insp Sylvester, Sgt Ramoutar, Sgt Radhaykissoon and PC Subiah, all of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region II).

The release said that Moore was charged by WPC La Fortune-Salina following advice from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard, SC, on July 23.

Honore's funeral has been set for July 26. The attorney, at whose office the suspect was found, was also arrested but has since been released.