Synergy Sphere Casa advances regional development agenda

SSCasa chair Eudaine Garcia, left, met with Guyana's President Irfaan Ali, during the team’s three-day mission to Guyana in June. -

Synergy Sphere Casa (SSCasa), a TT-based organisation, has reaffirmed its commitment to national and regional workforce development.

On the heels of the 49th Caricom Heads of Government meeting from July 6-8 in Jamaica, SSCasa is accelerating its efforts to support regional expansion with a focus on food security, workforce empowerment and cross-sectoral collaboration.

The Caricom summit emphasised reducing the region’s high food import bill and promoting sustainable food systems through increased production, intra-regional trade and strategic partnerships.

In a release, SSCasa said the 25 by 2025 initiative, which aims to reduce food imports by 25 per cent by 2025, aligns closely with its mission to strengthen agricultural policy, infrastructure and regional co-operation.

As part of its commitment to this agenda, SSCasa also led a high-level delegation to Guyana in June, engaging with national leaders, private sector partners and technical institutions to explore collaborative opportunities. The delegation was headed by chairman Eudaine Garcia.

"We believe that the future of the Caribbean lies in bold, collaborative action. Our mission is to build bridges – between nations, sectors and people – to unlock shared prosperity and empower our communities with the skills and systems they need to thrive in a changing world," Garcia said.

SSCasa will continue its regional engagements, with Barbados being the next stop.

The mission will include expanding partnerships and delivering innovative, sustainable and high-impact solutions across the Caribbean.