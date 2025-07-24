Relative in Couva woman’s murder still in custody

Kamnee Thackurdeen -

The “victim” and lone witness in what was first believed to be a violent home invasion in Couva that claimed the life of a 47-year-old close female relative remained in police custody up to July 24 as the murder suspect.

The victim, Kamnee Thackurdeen, was shot at her home on Fire Station Road on the night of July 22. She was taken to the Couva District Health Facility in critical condition and later transferred to the hospital.

The officers found her unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest. She was lying on her back in a room.

While removing her, investigators found a revolver under her.

Thackurdeen, who would have turned 48 on December 25, died the next day, on July 23, at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Central Division initially responded to a report of a wounding shortly after 9 pm on July 22.

The first responders included officers from the Task Force (Area South) and Couva CID, who were told that an unknown gunman walked into the house around 8.35 pm and announced a robbery.

A gunshot was fired shortly after, and the alleged shooter fled in an unknown direction.

The 45-year-old relative was not injured.

Further investigations revealed that the initial report did not align with observations, and officers subsequently detained the suspect.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, were alerted.

The motive is believed to be domestic-related.

On July 23, hours after she succumbed, the police via social media offered condolences to Thackurdeen’s family and assured the public of their continued commitment to a thorough investigation.

An autopsy is set to take place at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

Charges are yet to be laid, and the investigation is ongoing by the homicide bureau.