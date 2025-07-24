Red eye, jaundice at same time



THE EDITOR: If TT were a patient presenting to the doctor with a chief complaint of “cannot see well,” a very plausible diagnosis could be chronic reddening of the left eye and acute yellowing of the right eye. Not the regular medical kind, but the political kind. A hybrid-injected scleral icterus.

For decades we’ve been passing down these conditions from generation to generation. General symptoms include: blurry vision, hypersensitivity to criticism, irrational loyalty, and violent allergic reactions to truth.

The exact cause seems multifactorial but there is surely a significant amount of distress which stems from “the loyalty infection.” This is a well-known pathogen that has been shown to cause selective blindness to mismanagement, corruption and failure while simultaneously increasing tendencies to self-aggrandise.

In some subjects infection has been shown to also cause the paradoxical drop in ethical behaviour with a concurrent increase in ability to sleep well. Well documented also is the drastic decrease in functions of logic.

Clear eyes, real change: The cure isn’t complicated, but it’s uncomfortable. It starts with this question: Am I seeing clearly – or through party-tinted glasses?

If we want progress, we have to stop defending foolishness. We have to judge policy, not personality. We have to hold our side accountable the same way we hold the other side to the fire. Otherwise we’re not citizens, we’re just fan club members in matching colours.

We need independent thinking, not inherited voting. Importantly, we need to stop mistaking political loyalty for patriotism.

The final diagnosis: This country can’t afford any more blindness. Red eye and yellow eye have cost us time, talent, and trust. But TT still has vision if we choose to open our eyes.

Let’s treat our politics like we treat our health: early detection, honest diagnosis, and serious treatment. The good news is that both afflictions are treatable with a short dose of antibiotic honesty.

The window is small and the time frame is short.

VIJAY RAMLOCHAN

via e-mail