One shot, two arrested after robbery attempt in Port of Spain

The bar where police thwarted an attempted robbery on July 24. - Photo by Sean Douglas

A man was shot and two others arrested after police thwarted an attempted robbery at a sports bar in downtown Port of Spain.

Around 10.35 am police on patrol, responding to call from an off duty officer, confronted three men who were allegedly trying to rob 7-11 Sports Bar at the corner of Charlotte Street and Independence Square.

Police shot one of the men before the other two surrendered.

Video footage of the men being hauled off by police has been shared on social media.

In the video, police place the injured man in the back of their SUV while the other two are seen handcuffed and being led away from the building.