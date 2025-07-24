Moruga man shot after stopping bison cart for a coconut

The San Fernando General Hospital. - File photo

A MORUGA man who stopped his bison cart to drink a coconut on the side of the road in the community was shot in the leg on July 22.

Police said around 8.30 am, the 30-year-old man was on his way to his garden along Edward Trace, Moruga, when he decided to stop near a coconut tree.

As he came off the track leading to the garden and approached the tree, he reportedly heard a gunshot and immediately felt a burning sensation in his right leg, which began bleeding.

Despite his injury, the wounded man managed to stumble back to the track where his bison and cart were waiting. He began making his way out of Edward Trace, where he met another villager whose phone he used to call his father.

The victim’s father arrived shortly after and took him to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he was examined and is currently warded in a stable condition.

Police are investigating the incident.