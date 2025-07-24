Make road works, lightstop priority

Minister of Works and Infrastructure Jearlean John - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: I write to express the deep frustration shared by countless drivers and citizens across the country regarding the deplorable state of our nation's infrastructure.

While the new government has undoubtedly inherited many challenges, it is imperative that the immediate and urgent repair of our roads and street lights becomes an absolute top priority, moving beyond what many perceive as frivolous pursuits.

It is no exaggeration to say that potholes are ubiquitous. From the busiest thoroughfares to the quietest residential streets, nearly every nook and cranny of our country, outside of perhaps the most affluent enclaves, is plagued by craters that damage vehicles, endanger lives, and slow commerce. The financial burden on drivers for repairs, often to tyres and suspension systems, is immense and entirely preventable.

Equally concerning is the widespread failure of street lights. Night-time driving has become a hazardous undertaking, with countless stretches of road plunged in darkness. This not only increases the risk of accidents but also creates an environment ripe for criminal activity, making citizens feel less safe in their own communities.

The TT Electricity Commission must be pressed to address these dysfunctional lights with the same urgency that the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure must address the roads, not forgetting to install proper signage on the streets and in all the communities. These are not minor inconveniences; they are fundamental issues of public safety, economic efficiency, and quality of life.

I, like others, am pleading with the government: please, quit wasting time on frivolities. Focus on the core responsibilities that directly impact the daily lives and safety of your citizens. Prioritise the repair of our crumbling roads and the restoration of functional street lights. Our nation's progress and the well-being of its people depend on them.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

via e-mail