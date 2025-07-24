Lafast Motors adds Foton to its fleet

Celestee DaBreo, Foton brand manager, left, and JP Agostini, Lafast Motors' general manager, take a photo with a fleet of Foton vehicles at their showroom in Port of Spain. - Photo courtesy Lafast Motors

Lafast Motors is now the official dealer for Chinese automaker Foton.

In a release, Lafast Motors said this strategic partnership marks a milestone achievement and further diversifies its offering in the local automotive industry.

"In consideration of our strategic direction, we proudly welcome Foton to the Lafast Motors portfolio," said JP Agostini, general Manager of Lafast Motors.

"Foton’s reputation for reliability and durability in the commercial vehicle segment aligns with our mission to support TT’s growing demand for efficient, cost-effective transport solutions."

Founded in 1996, Foton has been the leading commercial vehicle brand in China for 19 consecutive years and is renowned for its commitment to green technology and its comprehensive range of transport solutions.

Foton's diverse vehicle line-up includes heavy and light-duty trucks, vans, pick-up trucks, minibuses and more.

"This partnership enables Lafast Motors to introduce a broader range of vehicles to meet diverse consumer and commercial business needs," the release said.

Lafast Motors, as the exclusive dealer, will offer Foton’s light commercial and passenger vehicle lineup to the TT market.

The company will also provide aftersales support, including parts, servicing and maintenance, delivered through a trained team of experts and a strong customer-first ethos.

"Being named the official dealer for Foton in TT allows us to significantly broaden our customer offering and meet the evolving needs of commercial businesses across the country," Agostini said.

"At Lafast, we pride ourselves on offering best-in-class customer service, and we are excited to extend this into the commercial space."

Foton operations are based at the corner of Dundonald and New Street, Port of Spain.