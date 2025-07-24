ISACA celebrates 39 years of service

Esther Callendar George, president of the ISACA TT Chapter (third from right) with the ISACA team at its annual general meeting on July 17. -

On July 17, the ISACA TT Chapter hosted its annual general meeting, commemorating 39 years of service to the local and regional tech community.

The meeting brought together members, students and industry professionals to reflect on the chapter’s achievements and discuss critical topics shaping the future of digital trust and cybersecurity.

The chapter’s mission is to promote digital trust by empowering individuals and enterprises to achieve the positive potential of technology.

Through advocacy, education and professional development, ISACA TT champions ethical leadership, strong governance and the advancement of digital resilience across industries and communities.

As the region confronts the opportunities and challenges of the digital age, ISACA remains committed to helping professionals lead with confidence, competence and integrity.

Established in 1986, the ISACA TT Chapter is one of two ISACA Chapters in the English-speaking Caribbean, the other being in Jamaica.

The chapter serves a vibrant community of professionals in IT audit, governance, cybersecurity, risk and compliance.

ISACA is a global professional association with over 170,000 members in more than 180 countries.

It is a trusted source for IT professionals and offers globally recognised certifications such as CISA (certified information systems auditor), CISM (certified information security manager), CRISC (certified in risk and information systems control), CGEIT (certified in the governance of enterprise IT), and CDPSE (certified data privacy solutions engineer).

The chapter currently boasts 228 active members.

ISACA-certified professionals in TT are highly sought after due to their technical expertise, global certifications and practical experience in leading information security programmes.

The chapter’s strategic goals focus on strengthening its operational excellence and expanding its impact.

These include:

· Increasing member retention and recruitment.

· Providing high-quality learning and training opportunities.

· Enhancing engagement with student groups.

· Expanding strategic partnerships to enhance value and support educational initiatives.

· Increasing brand visibility.

· Conducting outreach activities to engage the wider community.

During the annual general meeting, the chapter listed the directors appointed at the last meeting and shared updates on the executive's tenure since November 2024.

Key highlights included the successful delivery of workshops for members and external engagement with organisations such as Families in Action, the St Patrick Education District (Principals), the Institute of Internal Auditors and the Caribbean Telecommunications Union Network of Women.

We consider membership in organisations such as the TTCSI to be of critical importance. As such, we are also members of similar groups, all aimed at strengthening our capacity in the sphere of our business. This, we believe, will serve to position us as a stronger advocate for digital transformation and cyber governance within the business community.

The importance of this cannot be over-emphasised given the changing economic landscape and the need for local, regional and international support for people in the professional space.

AI – friend or foe?

One of the event’s most engaging segments was a thought leadership panel discussion titled, AI: Friend or Foe? Impact of AI on Information Security Programmes.

The panel was moderated by three distinguished directors of the chapter.

Programmes of this type serve to edify our leaders and have them ready for the new and emerging trends in the field of AI.

The provision of unique real-world insights into the ethical, regulatory and operational implications of AI on information security requires the intervention of those in the field with a proven track record. In this regard, we embrace education and encourage our members and citizens to be informed about the risks and opportunities and the ability to think critically about the evolving role of AI in digital governance.

Upcoming events

ISACA will host a community day in the coming months to encourage other chapters and members around the world to participate in volunteer activities and give back to their communities.

We will also continue to advance our SheLeadsTech initiatives – ISACA’s global programme aimed at increasing the representation and influence of women in technology leadership roles.

Through mentorship, awareness campaigns and skills development workshops, the chapter seeks to empower women across the ICT and cybersecurity sectors.

This is imperative, given the fact that women continue to hold leadership positions in companies of all types and sizes.

AI, ICT, Cybersecurity and more remain not only an area of study, but indeed, knowledge that must be embraced by all women in the professional arena.

We at ISACA embrace the opportunity to use events such as SheLeadsTech to ensure that women achieve this educational milestone and to take them further up the success ladder from all viewpoints.

ISACA remains open to collaborate with members and citizens as we seek to stay connected with the changing technological landscape. The aim is to take our people along with us.

Our membership in the TTCSI serves as a vehicle to broaden our base and to add value to the services sector in TT.