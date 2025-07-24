Hockey players devastated as teams forced out Pan Am Cup

In this file photo, Trinidad and Tobago men’s hockey players Teague Marcano (left) and Darren Cowie (centre) celebrate a goal during their team’s 11th-place playoff with Malaysia at the FIH Indoor World Cup in Porec, Croatia on February 9. - Photo courtesy FIH

IT'S official. The Trinidad and Tobago women's and men's hockey team will not compete at the Pan American Cup in Uruguay. Players, who were hoping to compete, said TT hockey may face severe punishment, which can destroy the sport locally.

The men’s and women’s tournament will be held simultaneously in Montevideo from July 24-August 3.

The TT men’s team were scheduled to play Chile on July 24 and the women were carded to face the same opponent on July 25.

On July 22, two members of the hockey fraternity, who spoke to Newsday anonymously, were doubtful that TT would compete, but were still hoping for a miracle.

On July 23, a statement from Pan Am Cup 2025 said, "TT has informed that due to logistical reasons they will not be able to participate in the 2025 Pan American Cups. The Pan American Hockey Federation regrets this situation, which represents a loss for the tournament and for the sporting spirit that defines this continental competition."

The release said the tournament schedule will remain the same.

A team that is "disqualified, refuses to play, or fails to complete a match shall be considered as having withdrawn from the competition."

All teams that were scheduled to play against TT in the tournament will be awarded a 5-0 victory.

A member of the TT Hockey Board (TTHB), who spoke to Newsday on the condition of anonymity, on July 22, said all funding requests to the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs were done in a timely manner.

On July 23, president of the TTHB Willard Harris confirmed that funding was requested since April, which met the application deadline. Newsday spoke to an employee at the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs and was told that the ministry would make an official response on July 24.

Harris said the board did not make the decision to pull the national teams out of the tournament. "There is no way we can get to Montevideo if we get the funds now. I want to make it clear that we have not made the decision to withdraw the team. The Pan Am Hockey Federation, taking all things into consideration, have basically said they know we cannot reach in time."

Harris said the local board will do everything they can to ensure TT hockey can move past this dire situation. "We are working towards dealing with whatever (punishment) the Pan Am Hockey Federation may come up (with)."

Speaking about the TTHB punishment, Harris said, "The Pan Am (Federation) has to consider the sanctions under the withdrawals policy. We understand that we will have a financial penalty, deemed to have withdrawn and we also know we will be hit with bills with broadcast (rights) because of the changes in the schedule and the local organising committee – cost would have been incurred so far to have us there, we can't quantify that yet. As to being banned from future tournaments, that is totally at the discretion of the Pan American Hockey Board."

Harris said the TTHB can make representation to limit the length of the ban.

Lyndell Byer, a player with the national team since 2014, said he is considering retirement as he is now 30.

He said if this situation leads to a four-year ban, he will be 34 when TT are allowed to resume playing and he may not have the legs to compete at that point.

"This is my last cycle because of wear and tear on my body. I just had to go and do a lot of medicals...the doctors told me because of the wear and tear, the max I have is five years before it gets really bad."

He said too many times TT teams have arrived in the nick of time. "There have been times in the past where funds come in late and we cut it close, but we will still make it. This is the first time that we actually have to withdraw from the tournament after training so hard, coming down to the grind, everyone clothes are packed...and now we have to withdraw."

Byer said a ban can have a serious impact on TT hockey. He said, "This has the potential to destroy hockey in TT because everyone's ultimate goal is to make a national team."

Another player who wished to remain anonymous said the current crop of men's athletes have been competing at a high level and it is a shame they can't continue making strides.

He said, "We have been training for this tournament for months now or you could say years now."

The players have been training four times a week in recent months. "It feels like it is a waste; it all went down the drain."

He said more conversations between the TTHB and the players must happen. "For it to happen so suddenly and last minute...but there was no communication whatsoever."

The players found out the trip to Uruguay would not be possible through the team manager via a WhatsApp group.

He feels it for his teammates. "There are a couple guys, this is the first time they are making the national team. They train so hard for so long to finally represent the country and this is taken away from them.

Those players who have been representing for a while now and coming down to the end of their career, for some of them, this would have been their last tournament and now they can't retire properly. Imagine the devastation they will be feeling."

TTHB: EVERYTHING WAS DONE TO GET FUNDING

In a media release sent on July 23, the TTHB said, "It is with immense disappointment and sincere regret that the TT Hockey Board (TTHB) announces that our senior national men’s and women’s hockey teams will not be participating in the 2025 Pan American Cup."

The release said they never intended to put the players through this ordeal. "It is heartbreaking that our players – who have trained relentlessly and sacrificed so much – will not have the opportunity to represent our country on the international stage this week. The TTHB recognises the broader implications of this outcome...we extend our deepest apologies to our athletes, coaching staff, supporters, and the wider hockey community, both locally and internationally. Our focus now shifts to learning from this experience, reinforcing our systems, and advocating for the investment required to support high-performance sport in Trinidad and Tobago."

The TTHB said everything was done to get funding. "Notwithstanding ongoing communication and active engagement with governmental agencies, corporate stakeholders, and other supporters, it has been a challenge to confirm with the Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) our funding and ensure the teams' participation.

"It is a clear signal that more robust and sustainable support mechanisms must be built to ensure that our national teams are never again placed in such a vulnerable position. This includes addressing structural funding issues and strengthening partnerships across public and private sectors."