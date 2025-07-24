Energy ministry to conduct offshore wind assessment

Peter Cavendish, EU ambassador, left; Dr Roodal Moonilal, Minister of Energy; Penelope Bradshaw-Niles, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Energy; Karinsa Tulsie, permanent secretary (acting) at the Ministry of Energy; and Dr Vernon Paltoo, president, National Energy. - Photo courtesy Ministry of Energy

AS THE Wind Resource Assessment Programme (WRAP) implemented by the previous government ends, Energy Minister Roodal Moonilal said the ministry will continue to pursue offshore wind development.

He said the ministry will be issuing a request for proposals to conduct an offshore wind resource assessment programme for TT.

"It is my intention to have bankable data available for investors by 2026, identifying the best sites both for onshore and offshore wind deployment," he said, delivering an address at the Validation Workshop for the European Union-funded National Wind Energy Action Plan at the National Energy head office in Couva.

The workshop, hosted by the ministry, aims to progress the action plan for the national wind energy through presentations and discussions.

In his address, Moonilal said wind is a key resource for utility-scale power development in TT.

He noted the progress of WRAP, which is set to expand with two additional wind measurement devices in the Los Iros/ Santa Flora and Toco/Manzanilla areas by the end of the week.

National Energy president Dr Vernon Paltoo said, "As the executing agency for WRAP, National Energy remains fully committed to our ministry, our partners and the people of TT.

"We are determined to ensure that our energy transition remains focused, ambitious and above all, achievable."