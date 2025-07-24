Detention regulations updated to include Tetron, Staubles as approved centres

Roger Alexander -

The Ministry of Homeland Security has updated the country’s detention regulations, expanding the definition of approved detention centres under the emergency powers regulations, 2025.

Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander issued the Detention of Persons (Discipline and Place of Detention) (No. 2) (Amendment) Directions, 2025, on July 23 which modify existing rules governing where individuals held under emergency powers can be detained.

The updated definition now covers Teteron Barracks, Staubles Bay, Carrera Convict Prison, the Women’s Prison at Golden Grove, the Eastern Correctional Rehabilitation Centre and the Remand Prison at Golden Grove.

The directive, issued under paragraph three of the emergency powers regulations schedule, is intended to standardise oversight of detention facilities during states of emergency. It replaces the previous designation of detention centres and grants the minister authority to approve additional premises at Teteron Barracks and Staubles Bay if necessary.

Attorneys for some of the remanded prisoners took legal action over their detentions at the military bases.

They acknowledged that when the State of Emergency proclamation was issued by President Christine Kangaloo, on the advice of Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro, a legal notice designated the military bases as district prisons. They said that while any police station or suitable place can be given such a designation, they referred to Section 5(2) of the Prisons Act, which outlines the categories of prisoners who can be housed at such facilities.

They contend that the men, who are awaiting trial, have not been convicted of any offence so their detention is unlawful since the law says only individuals sentenced to a prison term of one month or less, following a summary conviction, may be held at a district prison.

Hours into the SoE on July 18, ten prisoners were removed from the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca and relocated to the two defence force bases in Chaguaramas.

On July 22, the Prison Officers’ Association raised concerns.

“We were led to believe that the police and Regiment would be assuming responsibility for the remandees. Instead, we have come to learn that the same prison personnel who were recently branded as corrupt by the Commissioner of Police are now tasked with this responsibility.

“No provisions have been made to accommodate our officers, and no clear operational procedures have been communicated to ensure order and safety.

“Even more troubling is the fact that adequate sleeping accommodation and toilet facilities have not been provided for prison personnel, placing unnecessary strain on our officers who are already operating under heightened stress and extended hours,” the PoA’s president Gerard Gordon said.

The association’s president also noted, “The failure to properly plan for essential elements such as visitor access and court attendance only highlights the absence of meaningful consultation with the prison administration. “This lack of co-ordination not only jeopardises operational efficiency but also erodes confidence in the system.

“Eventually, the true cost of this mismanaged operation will come to the fore, and we are certain that some pressing questions when asked will not be satisfactorily answered.”

Meanwhile, defence force sources questioned the decision to house the SoE detainees at the military bases in Chaguaramas.

One source cited security and the treatment of soldiers already under disciplinary detention.

A confidential source familiar with the base said the exact holding area for state prisoners inside the military facility has not been made public. One major concern is that the detention area could be within feet of where arms and ammunition for the guard units are stored.

The source also questioned who would be responsible for securing the detainees. “Will it be Defence Force personnel, police, or a combination?” the source asked.

Another unanswered issue is the fate of soldiers currently serving disciplinary punishment, or Detention to Barracks (DB), at Teteron.

The source further noted uncertainty about the policy on former service members who traditionally use the Teteron sea front.

No new guidance has been provided on whether access will be restricted and authorities remain tight‑lipped about the operational details of the new arrangement.