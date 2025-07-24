Decentralisation as path to equity

-

THE EDITOR: TT faces growing challenges of urban congestion, regional disparity, and centralised service delivery that burden citizens and limit national potential. Citizens from rural areas such as Mayaro, Moruga, Toco, Cedros, and Tobago endure long, costly journeys to access government services, often missing work, school, or needed appointments.

This chronic inefficiency not only diminishes quality of life, but also undercuts economic activity and social cohesion. Addressing this requires more than rhetoric; it demands a shift to decentralise essential services and infrastructure, especially for Tobago where localised access would empower communities and rebalance national development. This is what the former government failed to do.

Creating regional service hubs inevitably brings economic dividends. When government offices are established in rural areas they generate direct employment for administrative staff, security personnel, and facility managers. Small and micro enterprises flourish nearby, supplying food, transport, and retail services.

This multiplier effect has been observed in similar Caribbean contexts. In Jamaica, for example, the government’s investment in rural service centres led to localised business expansion and an increase in small business registrations by 15 per cent within two years. Such outcomes are attainable here and would strengthen local economies while easing pressure on urban infrastructure.

Decentralisation also offers a practical remedy for traffic congestion and environmental stress. Thousands of workers commuting daily to Port of Spain contribute to gridlock on major highways and elevated carbon emissions. If ministries and agencies were distributed across multiple regions, many commuters could work closer to their homes, reducing travel times, fuel consumption, and pollution.

In the context of TT’s climate commitment, where transport accounts for nearly 60 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions, placing services closer to citizens advances both equity and sustainability.

Including Tobago in this process is not only logical, but also timely. The recent discussions led by Chief Secretary Farley Augustine to review Tobago’s status have underscored the need for devolution rather than distant control. Tobago House of Assembly (THA) consultations suggest strong public support for local governance capabilities.

Decentralising services, without changing constitutional arrangements, would answer many of these concerns. It respects the island’s distinct identity while reinforcing national unity. Rather than create new ministries, we can strengthen existing frameworks to deliver services where people live.

Some may see decentralisation as costly or bureaucratically complex, but international experience suggests otherwise. Barbados, Jamaica, and Guyana have successfully enhanced service delivery by reallocating resources within existing ministries. Jamaica’s Project Implementation and Performance Monitoring Unit provides oversight and co-ordination while maintaining central accountability.

There is no need to multiply ministries when smarter resource allocation, stronger digital infrastructure, and clearly defined funding streams can achieve the same goal more efficiently.

To make decentralisation work, we must begin with straightforward reforms. Ministries should identify priority services to relocate or replicate in regional offices, using headcounts and usage data to guide decisions.

Investments in broadband connectivity must accompany every rural office so digital records, online services, and video conferencing are fully functional. Central government must commit to annual budget provisions for staffing, operations, and facility upkeep. Co-ordinating with the THA will also ensure local ownership and a smoother implementation.

The truth is that the last government had ample time and opportunity to move forward with such reforms but failed to act, perhaps out of political spite, neglect, or misprioritisation. For ten years, decentralisation remained more an aspiration than an agenda item, and communities paid the price. The result has been stagnation in service delivery and a widening divide between urban privilege and rural frustration.

Now, however, the country stands at a turning point. The new government has a historic opportunity to get it right. Righting the wrongs of the past decade will take more than one five-year term. It will require sustained investment, political will, and a genuine commitment to national equity. But the rewards, both economic and social, are worth it.

We must be bold enough to plan beyond the electoral cycle and brave enough to build a governance model that serves every citizen, not just those nearest to the capital.

Ultimately, decentralisation serves the national interest. It signals respect for regional needs, lessens the burden on urban centres, and strengthens governance through proximity and responsiveness. It aligns with global standards of inclusivity and good administration.

TT has built its identity from the vision of diverse communities working together. Now it is time to let that vision guide how we structure our government services. The result will be more equitable access, enhanced regional prosperity, and a stronger country.

The time to act is now. Let us not squander this second chance.

DEOCHAND RAMJIT SINGH

via e-mail