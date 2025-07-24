CTO appoints new deputy director of tourism

Narendra Ramgulam, deputy director of sustainable tourism, CTO - CTO

The Barbados-based Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO) has announced the appointment of Trinidadian Narendra Ramgulam as deputy director of sustainable tourism.

In a release on July 24, CTO said the newly created position aligns with its strategic focus on sustainable and regenerative tourism development.

Ramgulam, who joined CTO last year as a sustainable tourism consultant, has played an integral role in supporting the organisation’s vision for a more resilient and inclusive tourism sector.

CTO said his appointment was formally approved by the board of directors and marks a significant milestone in advancing the organisation's Reimagine Plan.

"We are pleased to welcome Ramgulam to this new leadership role," said CTO secretary-general Dona Regis-Prosper.

"His contributions over the past year have been instrumental, and we are confident that his expertise, innovation and deep passion for sustainability will continue to elevate our work across the region."

In his new capacity, Ramgulam will lead the strategic development and implementation of initiatives aimed at promoting and enhancing sustainable and regenerative tourism across CTO member countries.

CTO said his portfolio will include developing regional strategies and policies, strengthening stakeholder capacity, showcasing success stories and best practices, and monitoring the effectiveness of sustainability programmes.

Ramgulam, a prolific researcher with 13 publications in peer-reviewed journals and book chapters, previously served as director of tourism product development and destination management at the Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd, where his work led to prestigious sustainability awards and a strengthened reputation for safety during the covid19 pandemic.

He also served as a postgraduate co-ordinator and lecturer at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine Campus.

Ramgulam will officially assume his new role in mid-August and will be based at CTO headquarters in Barbados.