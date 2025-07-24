Crime crisis: We need to act now

THE EDITOR: The recent wave of horrific crimes in TT has shaken the nation to its core. The grotesque image of a human body crammed into a suitcase is more than a crime; it’s a chilling act that shocks our sense of humanity. What kind of twisted individual could pull off something so vile? What kind of moral rot festers in a society where such brutality feels almost normal?

How does someone get to the point of coldly taking another's life, tossing them away in that manner and moving on as if nothing is amiss? We can't just label such a person as a criminal. That kind of person is a predator lacking any shred of empathy, acting as if basic human decency doesn't even exist.

Then there’s the heartbreaking case of a mother, a wife, a daughter who was plucked from her vehicle and is still missing. The anguish her family faces, the endless sleepless nights, the unbearable uncertainty are beyond comprehension.

Let’s not forget about our elderly. They should be savouring their golden years, peacefully, yet their homes are invaded, their sense of safety shattered. The psychological wounds from such trauma linger long after the physical threat has passed. Fear settles in as a permanent fixture, and trust in communities erodes bit by bit.

Sure, we all know crime isn’t going to vanish overnight, but let’s face it, the current strategies just aren’t cutting it. More police officers, shiny new patrol cars that within six months find themselves in the metal graveyard, even fresh laws will do little to halt this tide of violence without finding the people who commit the act. We need urgent, sweeping changes before this malevolence engulfs our nation further.

The following immediate solutions must be implemented:

1. Increased regiment and police patrols: Let’s get the Defence Force out there alongside the police in high-crime neighbourhoods. A strong, visible presence can discourage criminals who currently feel untouchable.

2. Mobile police stations in hotspots: Setting up temporary police stations in crime-heavy areas can mean quicker response times and reassure frantic citizens.

3. Empowering community watch groups: We need to back neighbourhood watch organisations and ensure they can protect themselves. Citizens shouldn’t be left helpless while criminals run wild.

4. Tax-free security measures. The government needs to lift taxes on home security systems, alarms, and protective gear. If we can't rely solely on law enforcement, we should be able to secure our homes without getting penalised financially.

5. Legalising and distributing pepper spray: Why are criminals getting their hands on guns easier than law-abiding citizens can get non-lethal protection? Let’s make pepper spray easily accessible, complete with training on how to use it. The government’s “stand-your-ground” approach is crucial and desperately needed.

6. Nationwide self-defence programmes: Offering free or subsidised self-defence courses in every community can make a difference. If citizens know some basic self-defence they are less likely to be victimised. Plus, it encourages everyone to be more active and healthier. This will also reduce the Ministry of Health's budget.

TT is teetering on the edge. The social contract? It’s fraying. People are living in fear. No one feels safe at home, on the streets, or even in broad daylight anymore. If we don’t take drastic action now, we risk sliding into complete chaos.

Citizens must also step up and act responsibly. Stop broadcasting every detail of your life; you never know who’s watching. Be cautious about who you associate with, and conduct business in areas where the law has a presence. Let’s be careful out there.

This isn’t just about crime – it’s about preserving the soul of our nation. We have to act before more families are torn apart, before more bodies are hidden away, before more mothers disappear without a word. Time for talk has fizzled out; action is the only language these criminals will comprehend.

Our government has good intentions, sure, but we need clear short, medium, and long-term strategies to seal the gaps. Everyone's got to step up; it’s on us. Otherwise we will continue to mourn our loved ones while criminals scorn justice. Our future is in our hands. The time to act is now.

